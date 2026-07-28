Scary Movie 6: Is Woodsville a Real Town? Is Woodsville High School a Real Place?

Created by the Wayans brothers, the ‘Scary Movie‘ franchise returns with its sixth installment, bringing back the iconic characters introduced in 2000. Serving as a rebootequel, the film centers on the return of Ghostface, the infamous killer from the first film who terrorized Cindy Campbell and her friends. Now, the same killer is targeting Cindy and her friends’ kids, forcing them out and threatening to kill them all over again. It isn’t just the main characters, but the entire town of Woodsville that faces the threat. With the kids being the target, the town’s high school also becomes the center of attention. SPOILERS AHEAD.

The Fictional Woodsville is Brought to Life Entirely on a Set

The events in ‘Scary Movie 6’ unfold in the fictional town of Woodsville. The filming took place at Tyler Perry Studios, located at One Tyler Perry Studio Way in Atlanta, Georgia. The location was formerly the Fort McPherson army base and was acquired by Perry in 2015. Since then, the 330-acre lot has transformed into one of the largest production facilities in America. It offers 12 soundstages and a variety of filming settings. It also boasts 200 acres of green space and a backlot with much more to offer various productions. The creators of ‘Scary Movie 6’ utilized the location to its full extent, filming everything, from the opening scene in a deserted alley to the subway scene with Ghostface disguised as a robot and the killer house party in Brenda’s house.

The location has been the house of Perry’s own productions since its inception. TV shows and movies such as ‘Miss Governor,’ ‘Beauty in Black,’ ‘Sistas,’ and ‘The Six Triple Eight‘ have been filmed here. Marvel’s ‘Hawkeye‘ series and Alex Garland’s ‘Civil War‘ are also among the many non-Tyler Perry projects to have employed the studios for filming. In ‘Scary Movie 6,’ the studio was used to bring the town of Woodsville to life. The fictional town is the building block of the great parody that pokes fun at every major horror franchise in Hollywood. To begin with, it takes a dig at the small-town setting, which is often used in horror movies to create a more contained, claustrophobic feel.

Next, the town becomes the focal point as Ghostface brings back all the legacy characters to pick them off one by one. Sure enough, we have everyone from former jock Jeff, who is now the sheriff, to Shorty, who still hasn’t graduated and is attending school with his nephew and niece. Brenda and Ray seem to have settled there, despite Ray clearly being gay. Meanwhile, Cindy has also confined herself to the town, particularly in her house, where she is preparing for the return of the serial killer, so she can fight and kill him once and for all. As the killer goes around town killing people, we get to see its different sides and the people it encounters, which makes the film funnier and more enjoyable.

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