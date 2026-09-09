Why is Sagi Not in Fauda Season 5? Did Idan Amedi Leave the Show?

Created by Lior Raz and Avi Issacharoff, ‘Fauda‘ follows the elusive Mista’arvim unit of the Israel Defense Forces, which is comprised of operatives trained to go undercover and take on uniquely challenging missions. While our protagonist in this journey is Doron Kabilio, a retired soldier who keeps finding himself at the center of the action, the story is also shaped by the rest of Doron’s crew, including Sagi Tzur, a skilled fighter who soon becomes indispensable to the larger narrative. Following a cliffhanger ending in season 4, however, Sagi makes only a brief appearance in season 5, leaving several viewers curious about where he is and whether he is dead or alive. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Sagi is Likely Sent on a Different Mission Before Returning at the End of Season 5

Although Sagi Tzur appears in the Fauda season 5 finale, his role was significantly reduced to accommodate actor Idan Amedi’s decision to return only for a guest appearance. We don’t get a clear, in-universe explanation for Sagi’s absence either, which is further complicated by the fact that season 4 ends with him seriously wounded. His appearance at the end of season 5, though, confirms that he survived the ordeal. From here, there are a lot of reasons that explain why Sagi is not a part of Doron’s crew in France. For instance, it can be that his injuries from the previous battle are still not fully healed, which means that he cannot participate in active combat. While this is possible, it doesn’t explain why we don’t even see him all the way until the end, when he could have participated in intelligence gathering without risking his own life.

Another explanation for Sagi’s relative absence is that he is simply that he is sent on a different mission as part of the Mista’arvim unit. Since Doron and Eli’s mission in France is a spontaneous development, it makes sense that not every member of the crew is able to pitch in. For Sagi to be busy with another mission and return after its completion resolves everything without the need to come up with unrealistic scenarios. Interestingly, Producer Liat Benasuly noted that the early drafts for season 5 had a sizeable role in mind for Sagi, but following Amedi’s inability to join the production, his role in the story was rewritten. However, the fact that the actor makes a cameo appearance can also be seen as the creators confirming that Sagi’s journey isn’t over yet.

Idan Amedi’s Real-Life Circumstances Lead to His Limited Role in Season 5

Actor Idan Amedi’s reduced appearance in ‘Fauda’ season 5 is essentially a matter of availability and priorities after his injuries. On January 8, 2024, he was injured by an explosion while serving as a Combat Engineering Corps reserve soldier in Gaza. As per the Israeli Defense Forces’ initial investigation, the explosion was accidentally caused when Israeli tank fire triggered the explosives, killing six Israeli soldiers and injuring several others, including Amedi. He was promptly admitted to Sheba Medical Center, where he underwent several days of treatment. Around two and a half weeks later, he spoke at a press conference about his recovery journey ahead, while also expressing a desire to take part in season 5 of ‘Fauda.’ After doctors determined that he didn’t require inpatient rehabilitation, Amedi was discharged on January 25, 2024.

While steadily recovering at home, Amedi particularly focused on playing the guitar again and developing his career as a musician. These commitments also ended up making it more difficult for him to return to ‘Fauda,’ as Producer Liat Benasuly noted in a conversation with Ynetglobal. “Over the seasons, we’ve seen Idan grow and, of course, become a star,” she explained, adding, “But unfortunately, he won’t be part of the fifth season. It’s simply too much—his performances, adjusting to routine, and our filming schedule.” However, this doesn’t mean the actor has completely stepped out of the world of ‘Fauda’. Lior Raz, who plays Doron and is a co-creator of the show, confirmed that Amedi will continue in future installments of ‘Fauda,’ meaning Sagi’s journey in ‘Fauda’ is far from over.

Read More: Fauda Season 5 Ending Explained: Is Saeed Dead? Does Doron Return Home?