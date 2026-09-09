Fauda Tribute to Matan Meir and Shachar Friedman: How Did They Die?

Created by Lior Raz and Avi Issacharoff, ‘Fauda‘ journeys alongside Doron Kavillio, a retired IDF soldier, who returns to the forefront to take part in covert operations. In season 5, however, the person he is initially chasing after is his own friend and former teammate, Eli, who goes rogue in search of the man who killed his family. Their journey ultimately takes them to Marseille, France, where a network of resistance fighters seems to be slowly growing stronger. As Doron and his team are tasked with bringing this network down, the story takes on a much grander scope, commenting on the cycle of violence, revenge, and everything in between. Episode 1 of the season ends with a tribute to Matan Meir and Shachar Fridman, in memory of their lives.

Matan Meir Died in an Explosion While Fighting in Gaza

Matan Meir was a longtime ‘Fauda’ crew member who worked on the show from the first season, all the way to the fourth. Among other things, he handled the use of vehicles during the production and was also famous for his work on other projects, such as ‘The Police,’ ‘Manayek,’ ‘Magpie,’ and ‘The Dream Owner.’ Raised in Moshav Odem in the Golan Heights, Matan continued to live there into adulthood. He served as a reservist in the IDF’s 697th Battalion of the 551st Brigade.

Matan, aged 38, was killed in action in northern Gaza on November 10, 2023. As per Israeli military reports, he was one of four soldiers from his battalion killed when an explosive detonated from a tunnel shaft beside a mosque in the Beit Hanoun area. Reportedly, he had been released from his battalion after serving for five years and was subsequently recruited to another battalion before meeting his end. Matan’s funeral was held on November 13, 2023, at the civilian cemetery in Odem, the Golan Heights community where he lived.

Shachar Friedman Left Behind an Ethical Will Before His Death in Gaza

While Shachar Friedman was not a ‘Fauda’ cast or crew member, unlike Matan Meir, he nonetheless had a close personal connection to the series. He was the partner of Noga, the stepdaughter of ‘Fauda’ co-creator Avi Issacharoff. Born on September 13, 2002, Shachar was active in Bnei Akiva, a youth Zionist movement, and was reported to have worked with children on the autism spectrum. He served in the Paratroopers Brigade’s 101st Battalion, and, reportedly, he and his unit were among those who responded to the October 7, 2023, attack in southern Israel and subsequently entered Gaza. As per reports, he left behind an ethical will, written shortly before entering Gaza.

Shachar, aged 21, died while fighting in northern Gaza on November 18, 2023, as per the IDF’s official records. According to reports, Shachar and other soldiers from his unit encountered fighters inside a building in the Tel al-Hawa area of Gaza City, and were killed in the ensuing fighting. He was buried at Mount Herzl military cemetery in Jerusalem on November 19, 2023. The tributes to Matan Meir and Shachar Friedman in ‘Fauda’ reflect how deeply they were valued by the crew and are still remembered.

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