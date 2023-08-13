Faylene Grant Murder: Where is Doug Grant Now?

A young wife named Faylene Grant used to keep a journal of her deepest thoughts, which involved her envisioning certain things, including her own demise. When she was found drowned in her house’s bathtub, the family and friends of the victim were shocked and denied that it was a suicide. In ‘Dateline: Fatal Visions,’ we get a detailed glimpse into the mind-boggling case of Faylene’s death as well as the investigation that followed. Do you wish to know the intricate details about the case, including the identity and whereabouts of the perpetrator? In that case, let’s delve into the details, shall we?

How Did Faylene Grant Die?

Born on December 31, 1965, to Glenna Lee Johnson Eaves and Doug Eaves in Show Low in Arizona’s Navajo County, Faylene Eaves Grant grew up with two sisters — Jody and Cherlene — and a brother named Douger. Everyone who knew her only had good things to say about her — a kind and gentle person who loved her life and family and took her religious beliefs very seriously.

At a young age, Faylene fell in love with Philip Curtis “Curt” Stradling and married him shortly after. The couple gave birth to two kids, Jenna and Austin Stradling. Being a highly religious woman, she made a decision to get divorced because of a feeling she got in the temple. In 1993, the 27-year-old Faylene, a single divorced mother at the time, met with the divorced 27-year-old single father Doug Grant at a gym near Phoenix.

Faylene and Doug found many similarities between themselves, including their deeply religious beliefs and the fact that they both had been raised in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, also known as Mormons. The two got to know each other and just after four months of dating, they got married and started living in a 2,200-square-foot home in a tidy neighborhood near Greenfield and Baseline. During the marriage, they welcomed two kids into the world together.

Faylene spent a lot of time alone maintaining her journal and praying at the temple, sometimes for several hours, which was quite common in the Mormon faith. However, the couple soon started going through lots of ups and downs in their marriage, which led to Faylene filing for divorce in June 2000. Soon, she wanted to reconcile with Doug and give their marriage a second try, which they eventually did, and even went on their second honeymoon.

Right when things appeared to be going well for Doug and Faylene, a couple of months into their second stint of marriage, on September 27, 2001, the former was snatched away from this world and her loved ones as the 35-year-old woman was found unconscious in her house’s bathtub and later in the evening, declared dead. The official cause of Faylene’s tragic death was drowning but the reports also showed 50 milligrams of Ambien in her system.

Who Killed Faylene Grant?

When the authorities arrived at the scene, the investigators reportedly only took five photos in the bathroom and Faylene’s bedroom. They even missed out on some evidence, such as the pill bottles, and failed to interview key witnesses. This was mainly because they had already ruled this death an accident the day her body was found. Upon Faylene’s family’s pressure, the investigators picked up the case again.

When the authorities took a closer look at the evidence and all the suspects this time, they focused their investigation on Faylene’s husband, Doug Grant. They found out that during their first spell of marriage, Doug was reportedly cheating on Faylene with at least six different women, about which she found out and then, filed for divorce. After the couple’s separation, it didn’t take long for Doug to find romance in her company’s 19-year-old receptionist named Hilary Dewitt, with whom things escalated intensely and quickly.

But when Faylene reappeared in Doug’s life with the idea of rekindling their romance and giving marriage another try, he broke off his relationship with Hilary and got married to Faylene yet again. The married couple went on their second honeymoon to Nauvoo, Illinois, during which, she fell off a cliff and suffered some serious injuries. After the trip, she claimed that God had told her that she would suffer an early death. Following that, she even prepared Doug and his ex-girlfriend Hilary for life after her death by writing letters about how she wanted to have her children raised by the two when she was gone.

Just about a couple of months into her re-marriage with Doug, she was found lying unconscious in the bathtub while her husband claimed that he tried performing CPR as soon as he found her. However, instead of dialing 911, Doug called Chad White, who was a physician who had prescribed Faylene some medicines for the fall that she suffered on her honeymoon. Another factor that played a huge role in considering him the prime suspect in the case was the fact that he got married to Hilary merely three weeks after the tragedy.

In 2005, the case progressed even further when Jim McElyea, a friend of Doug, approached Faylene’s family with incriminating evidence against his friend but asked to be paid $10,000. He claimed that Doug confessed to what he did with Faylene the day after her death. He allegedly gave her Acute capsules along with Ambien pills, after which she fell asleep. Doug then, according to McElyea, put her in the bathtub and held her down under the water until she was dead. Following this statement, Doug Grant was charged with the first-degree murder of his wife, Faylene Grant, and got arrested on July 14, 2005, even though McElyea retracted his statement.

Where is Doug Grant Now?

Backed up by mostly circumstantial evidence, Doug was taken to trial in mid-November 2008 for the murder of his wife, Faylene Grant, more than seven years after her death. The prosecution put forward their theory in the court of law that Doug had manipulated her into believing that she must die. However, after a lengthy trial, the jury convicted him of manslaughter on May 15, 2009, and sentenced him to five years in prison. After serving his sentence, he was released in February 2015, as per records, and ever since then, had kept his private life under wraps.

