FBoy Island Season 3: Where Are They Now? Who Are Still Together?

‘FBoy Island,’ a reality show that has taken the dating landscape by storm, aired in 2023. Hosted by the charismatic and witty comedian Nikki Glaser, the series invites viewers into a tropical paradise where three single women confront a group of eligible bachelors. The twist? Some genuinely seek love while others are here for a more casual experience. As the drama unfolds, alliances form, hearts race and the quest for love becomes a rollercoaster of emotions.

As season 3 concluded, the burning question remains: Where are these contestants now? Let’s unravel the current whereabouts of these individuals who captured our attention and emotions. Beyond the screen, their real-life journeys continue, and we can’t help but wonder if the connections forged on the island have endured or if new chapters have begun.

Where are Christian Love and Daniella Grace Now?

In the sizzling aftermath of season 3, fans eagerly turned their attention to the magnetic couple, Daniella Grace and Christian Love, who emerged hand in hand from the sun-kissed shores of reality TV paradise. As the fiery finale unfolded, the world watched with bated breath as Daniella faced the ultimate decision: Christian or Jared. With stakes high and emotions higher, the revelation that Jared had covertly opted to keep the prize money left Daniella crestfallen, as the veil of deception finally lifted.

Yet, amidst the tumultuous sea of emotions, Daniella and Christian chose to ride the waves of love beyond the confines of ‘FBoy Island.’ The duo opted to split the prize money, a testament to the strength of their connection that transcended the competition. However, as the sun set on the island, a curious detail lingered – a subtle social media detour. A keen eye reveals that Daniella and Christian don’t follow each other on Instagram, prompting speculation about secrecy and career focus.

Are they hiding their love story, carefully crafting their journey away from the prying eyes of social media? The mystery surrounding their current status adds an extra layer of intrigue to their journey. As we eagerly await a proclamation from the duo, the lack of public statements only fuels the curiosity surrounding the true nature of Daniella and Christian’s connection. Perhaps, behind the scenes, they are savoring the blossoming of a love story away from the spotlight.

Where are Mercedes Knoxx and Hali Okeowo Now?

Mercedes Knoxx and Hali Okeowo’s lives took different turns after the show. Mercedes, the reformed FBoy from season 2, sauntered into the scene, immediately catching the eye of the illustrious Hali. A professional model with an impressive portfolio featuring collaborations with industry giants like Cover Girl, Hali stood at the crossroads of destiny, torn between Mercedes and EJ, her final suitors. In a plot twist that left viewers gasping, Hali defied expectations by choosing Mercedes, the man with a history of the show.

The decision raised eyebrows and fueled speculation about the potential fallout of aligning with someone from the FBoy pedigree. However, the story took an unexpected turn when Mercedes, the once-labeled FBoy, magnanimously chose to share the coveted $100,000 cash prize with Hali. Mercedes’s surprising move marked a noteworthy departure from his season 2 reputation. This seasoned player, having previously split winnings with his partner Louise, demonstrated a penchant for breaking the mold.

The question lingered – was this an act of redemption or a strategic play for affection? As fans eagerly awaited an official announcement about the status of their post-show connection, the duo remained enigmatic. No formal declaration of romantic entanglement or separation emerged, leaving fans on the edge of their seats. However, signs of goodwill surfaced as Mercedes commented on Hali’s farewell post, suggesting an amicable parting.

Speculation brewed in the fan community, with some arguing that Mercedes’s seasoned history might hinder a lasting connection with Hali. Others, however, held out hope that love could triumph over the intricacies of reality TV. The intrigue surrounding their relationship invites us to continue following their journey, fueled by curiosity and a dash of speculation.

Where are Katie and Vince Xu Now?



In the aftermath of season 3, the spotlight now turned to the dynamic duo of Katie Thurston and Vince Xu. Katie, a familiar face from ‘The Bachelor’ season 25, entered the island oasis with hopes of finding a genuine connection. The finale of the show recently unfolded, presenting Katie with a pivotal choice between Benedict Polizzi and Vince Xu as her potential partners. Opting for Vince, attracted by his steadfast nice guy image throughout the show, Katie believed she had found a genuine connection.

The emotional farewell picture she shared with the cast added a touch of nostalgia, expressing gratitude to Vince, stating she is thankful that their paths continued to cross and that he is now part of a chapter she’ll never forget. However, the unexpected twist unfolded as Katie confirmed through an Instagram story Q&A that she and Vince are no longer together. The revelation disheartened fans who had invested in their on-screen connection. Vince, the father of a four-legged companion named Leo, mirrored Katie’s sentiments on social media, expressing gratitude for the journey they shared but confirming the end of their romantic entanglement.

Vince also took to Instagram and shared that he is grateful for his journey on the show with Katie, but they are not together anymore. While the love story on the island may have reached its conclusion, life after the show continues for Vince. Personal development takes center stage as he becomes a homeowner, marking a significant milestone in his journey after the show. He has also ventured into the podcast realm, making an appearance on the Love and Rice podcast, signaling a new chapter in her evolving career.

As the echoes of their romance fade, Katie and Vince embark on separate paths, each embracing the twists and turns that life has in store. The journey beyond the island is a testament to the unpredictable nature of reality TV relationships, leaving fans both nostalgic for what once was and curious about the exciting new chapters that await Katie and Vince in their respective lives.

