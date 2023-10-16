Where is FBoy Island Season 3 Filmed?

The Elan Gale creation, ‘FBoy Island,’ is a dating reality TV series that revolves around three single and attractive women who must try to figure out who, out of the bunch of eligible men, are womanizers and who are looking for a serious relationship. Season 3 is no different as Katie Thurston, Daniella Grace, and Hali Okeowo, are the three leading ladies staying at a resort with a group of handsome and so-called nice guys. Apart from the unique format and the drama that unfolds between the contestants, what makes the dating show all the more entertaining is the presence of a charming host — Nikki Glaser.

The potential couples are seen going out on dates at some romantic locations, including a cute little lake where they indulge in some paddle boating. All these interesting backdrops tend to spark some questions regarding the actual filming sites of the third round of ‘FBoy Island’ in the viewers’ minds. In case you have been wondering about the same, you might be interested in what we have to share!

FBoy Island Season 3 Filming Locations

‘FBoy Island’ season 3 was filmed in California, particularly in Los Angeles County. As per reports, principal photography for the third round of the reality series commenced in July 2023 and wrapped up in a month or so, in August of the same year. Now, without much ado, let’s follow the potential couples and learn about the specific locations where they spend some quality time in The CW show!

Los Angeles County, California

The filming of ‘FBoy Island’ season 3 took place in its entirety in Los Angeles County in Southern California, primarily in the city of Malibu. According to reports, Calamigos Guest Ranch and Beach Club at 327 Latigo Canyon Road in Malibu Wine Country also served as a shooting site for season 3 of ‘FBoy Island.’ The production team utilized the natural beauty and other luxury services provided by the first-rate resort that spans over 5,500 acres in the center of the Santa Monica Mountains.

In particular, the paddle-boating sequence was shot in the human-made pond at the ranch. Apart from the reality show, the ranch has also served as a filming site for ‘Beverly Hills, 90210.’ Located in the Santa Monica Mountains region of the county, Malibu is widely known for its picturesque beaches and scenic hiking trails through mountains and canyons that offer stunning panoramic views of the ocean. Therefore, the cast and crew set up camp in several areas of the quaint and charming beach city for taping the third installment of the dating reality television series.

