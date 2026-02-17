Fear Factor House of Fear Cast: Where Are They Now?

Fox’s ‘Fear Factor: House of Fear’ follows the pattern of the original NBC series and its MTV reboot, which is now not just about intense challenges but also surviving each other. Set inside an isolated house packed with high-stakes challenges, the series pushes contestants to confront their deepest fears. Each episode raised the bar, blending risky stunts with several psychological twists. At the center of it all is the life-changing $200,000 cash prize, waiting for one competitor to outlast the rest. As the weeks unfolded, it became clear that courage alone wouldn’t secure the victory. The alliances formed quickly, and friendships were tested at every step.

Blake Hedrick Finds Peace in the Presence of His Family and Furry Companion

Beyond the world of reality TV, Blake Hedrick has built an impressive professional trajectory for himself as a dedicated AP Physics Teacher. However, before he began shaping young minds in Orlando, Florida, he had been preparing for the show since he was a seventh grader. When Blake isn’t busy with professional endeavors, his world revolves around his family. The 36-year-old shares an especially close bond with his parents and his beloved brother, Robby Hedrick. Over the years, he has also developed an incredible relationship with his sister-in-law, Anna Lee Hedrick. Apart from that, Blake has completely immersed himself in the role of the fun uncle, who never misses a chance to play and laugh with his two nephews. As a passionate sports fan, he often makes his way to the stadium to watch live games, especially baseball. In his free time, Blake enjoys cuddling with his furry pup, Dexter.

Chelsea Montgomery Efficiently Balances Her Professional Life With Motherhood

Before reality TV placed her under the spotlight, Chelsea Montgomery was already changing lives in her own way. Based in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, she has built a meaningful career as a Spelling to Communicate Practitioner, dedicating herself to helping others find their voice. In recent years, she has also been carving out a space for herself on social media, especially Instagram, where she has grown a close-knit community of over 2.1K. On the platform, Chelsea offers glimpses into her personal life, anchored by her two beautiful daughters, including Palmer. Whether it be taking them to the pumpkin patches during Halloween or exploring the breathtaking waterfalls, the 34-year-old treasures every adventure with her daughters. Their family is further fulfilled by their adorable little pups, Milo and Baja. Chelsea also loves spending time with her friends, who are a steady source of support in her life.

Damienne Flagler is Thriving in Her Multifaceted Beauty and Finance Career

Dr. Damienne Denine Flagler has never shied away from exploring her entrepreneurial spirit, which eventually led her to step into the beauty industry as a Salon owner. Determined to expand her reach, she launched her own website, Denine Defined, where she sells a range of hair, skin, and body products, including shampoo, wig glue, and more. Damienne’s drive eventually led her into finance, and she subsequently established Flagler Financial, which provides her clients with services such as tax preparation, credit repair, and home-ownership guidance. In February 2026, she once again opened doors for others through Flagler Financial by offering work-from-home opportunities to aspiring professionals. Aside from that, Damienne is also an influencer with over 387K followers on Instagram. Off the clock, the 30-year-old shares a close bond with her younger sister, Alyssa.

Danielle Vlasica Loves Spending Time With Her Soulmate and Furry Friends

Danielle Stephens Vlasica is making her mark professionally as an Aerospace Engineer, who currently resides in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey. At the age of 41, she has also crafted a life that balances her technical brilliance with heartfelt advocacy. She uses her Instagram account to raise awareness about autism, a cause deeply personal to her. Danielle also embraces her Jamaican heritage wholeheartedly, often celebrating the culture that shaped her identity. Beyond this, she is completely dedicated to her partner, Anthony Vlasica. With her soulmate by her side, she has explored different corners of the world, including Barcelona, Spain, and Tokyo, Japan. Danielle’s world is further lit up with joy when she cuddles with her furry pup. In October 2025, her and Anthony’s home was once again filled with laughter as they welcomed a second pup, Harley, into their lives.

Dida Armstrong is a Professional Soccer Player With a Growing Online Presence

For Dida Armstrong, soccer has never been just a sport but rather a journey marked by bold moves and new beginnings. In February 2022, he joined the club, St. Louis City 2, as a player, but he eventually moved on in November 2025. Ultimately, in January 2026, he joined as a professional athlete in the Sporting JAX club, embracing a new opportunity and challenge on the field. Dida is currently represented by OTTO Models and continues to grow his social media presence. As of writing, he boasts over 7.4K followers on Instagram, where he shares glimpses into his personal and professional journey. Based in St. Louis, Missouri, he has also been connecting with his supporters through his Twitch channel. Besides that, Dida finds joy in life’s small pleasures, like flipping through magazines, visiting record stores, relaxing at the beach, or simply exploring different types of cuisine at restaurants.



Ethan Macmillan is a University Student With an Adventurous Personality

Hailing from East York, Ontario, Ethan Macmillan follows his desire to save lives as an Emergency Dispatcher. Even while working demanding shifts, he continues to invest in his future as a student at the University of Toronto, balancing academics efficiently. Apart from that, Ethan has cultivated a thriving digital presence, amassing over 49K followers on Instagram. The 20-year-old also runs his own YouTube channel, where he shares about milestones like completing half and full marathons. As a fitness enthusiast, he maintains a strict workout regimen and enjoys activities like surfing, hiking, and occasionally playing golf. In his personal life, Ethan shares a close connection with his grandfather. He has also found love in his soulmate, but for now, he has chosen to shield her identity from the public eye. Ethan is also an avid traveler who has explored breathtaking destinations such as Prague, Czech Republic, and Vienna, Austria, among others.

Jayleen Carmona Blends Her Social Media Expertise With Personal Experiences

Jayleen Carmona sharpened her skills across multiple professional roles before stepping into the Social Media Marketing Specialist role at Knobby Media in October 2020. While working in that position, she also joined Communique Inc. as a Social Media Specialist in November 2022 and has been working there ever since. Jayleen currently resides in Los Angeles, California, where she has been blossoming as a digital creator. At present, she has garnered over 23.9K followers on Instagram, where her feed is filled with her bold cosplay transformations. In February 2026, the 28-year-old announced a major milestone that she would be performing at the M3F Fest on March 6 and March 7. Whenever she gets the chance, Jayleen makes her way to different bars and restaurants, indulging in diverse cuisines. Beyond the spotlight, the reality star seeks solace and reconnects with herself in nature.

Jeni Brocious is Exploring a Career in Modeling Beyond Her Teacher’s Aid Role

Jeni Ewert Brocious has always been radiating professionalism, creativity, and adventure. Hailing from Loveland, Colorado, she currently serves as a Teacher’s Aid, dedicating herself to inspiring young minds. However, her ambition doesn’t stop there as she also signed up as a model with Avanti Model and Talent in February 2025, showcasing a different side of her talent. Moreover, Jeni has built a vibrant online presence, with over 3.9K followers following her journey on Facebook. When she is not busy with her professional pursuits, her love of the outdoors often leads her to take part in adventurous activities such as hiking and urban rappelling. From time to time, the 48-year-old makes her way to vacation at stunning destinations like the Bahamas. Jeni always holds her friendships close to her heart and often makes time for meals together, sharing stories and laughter.

Kristen Elèna Has Reached a Personal Milestone With Her Recent Engagement

Kristen Elèna always lives a life full of energy, ambition, and unmatched resilience. By profession, she is a dedicated School Counselor in Tampa, Florida, who diligently guides the younger generation with insights. Yet, her drive extends far beyond the classroom as she has already made a name for herself as a four-time NFL cheerleader. She has performed with top teams, including the Carolina Topcats, Arizona Cardinals, and Carolina Panthers. On the personal front, Kristen draws strength from the love of her life, Ida. The couple reached a beautiful personal milestone when they got engaged during a romantic trip to Dubai, United Arab Emirates, in January 2026. The reality star treasures every moment she spends with her family, which also includes her beloved pup, Bentley. Over the years, Kristen has also traveled to multiple amazing destinations, including her memorable trip to the Dominican Republic.

Lance King-Richard is Leading a Quiet Life Away From the Spotlight

Lance King-Richard often introduces himself as “Bi-coastal” since he is from both Los Angeles, California, and Louisiana. The 31-year-old has a strong wanderlust, which he satisfies through his travels as a Flight Attendant. He is also someone who approaches life with positivity, often reminding himself of his mantra, “the stars are aligning for my future.” Family has always been an integral part of his life, and he shared an incredible relationship, particularly with his grandmother. However, he was left completely heartbroken when she suddenly passed away. Yet, despite the profound loss, Lance continues to move forward in his life with dedication. Recently, he has gained over 3.2K followers on Instagram, but it is worth noting that his account is private. It only highlights his choice to shield further details of his personal life from the limelight.

Robert “Rob” Rast is Flourishing With His Own Electric Bike Business

Robert Rast, popularly known as Rob, has built a path that fuses entrepreneurship and adventure. In December 2024, he founded Superhuman Bikes, which sells electric bikes. Under his leadership, the business has sold over 20,000 electric bikes, totaling more than $40 million in sales, and shipped to 87 countries worldwide. By August 2020, Rob also became the President of the Miles Board, which sells skateboards. Additionally, the reality star is a licensed pilot who takes his love for exploration to the skies. The 35-year-old has also embraced the world of digital creation, which has helped him garner a dedicated following of 74.7K on Instagram. When Rob isn’t busy with his businesses, he enjoys activities like dirt biking, hiking, surfing, and skateboarding. On his Instagram profile, he has featured a beautiful woman, but the nature of their relationship and the identity of the individual currently remain a mystery.

Rodney Rodriguez Balances a Legacy in Law Enforcement With a Thriving Art Career

Long before appearing on ‘Fear Factor: House of Fear,’ Rodney Rodriguez made his first stint on reality TV in 2023, as Player 430 on ‘Squid Game: The Challenge.’ He was once a dedicated detective with the New York Police Department and spent years protecting his community. Today, at the age of 59, he has taken a step back with his retirement and settled in Freeport, New York. There, a new chapter of Rodney’s life has unfolded as a graffiti artist. Over the years, his work has adorned street murals in places like Miami, Florida, and New Jersey. His talent now reaches a global audience through Instagram, where he has over 3.5K followers. As of writing, Rodney also runs an Artpal account, where he sells his creations. In January 2025, the reality star’s incredible journey from a detective to an artist was featured on Fox 5 News.

Tyler White Has Devoted Her Life to Her Partner and Four Adorable Children

Tyler White’s world revolves around love, laughter, and family as a stay-at-home mother. Nestled in Sherrills Ford, North Carolina, she dedicates her days to raising her three sons, including Jack and Bash, and her beautiful daughter, Daisy. However, the heart of her story begins with the love of her life and her husband, Luke White. Together, the pair often go out on romantic dates, spending quality time with one another. As a family, they find joy in the simple moments: watching games together at the stadium, taking long drives, and celebrating holidays like Halloween and Easter. Showy winters bring their own adventures for Tyler and her loved ones, as they sledge down quiet roads, making memories that will be remembered for years. The 34-year-old always makes sure to capture their moments together and often shares those pictures on Instagram.

Zachary “Zach” Nelson is Diving Into Podcasting While Keeping Loved Ones Close to Heart

Zachary Nelson, also known as Zach, once built his professional trajectory as a hardworking Coal Miner. However, as of writing, he has transitioned to host his own podcast, ‘Unzipped With Zach.’ He began sharing the podcast in September 2025, which is available to stream on Spotify. On that podcast, Zach dives headfirst into several types of conspiracy theories, asks thought-provoking questions, and shares random thoughts that come to mind. Besides that, in February 2026, the 33-year-old opened a Cameo account, which now serves as a way to connect more closely with fans. In his personal life, he dedicates himself to spending time with his beloved daughter, Kennedi. He also maintains an incredible bond with his family members, especially his brother. Furthermore, a big part of Zach’s heart belongs to his adorable pups, Red and Ralph.

Read More: Single’s Inferno Season 5 Cast: Where Are They Now?