Single’s Inferno Season 5 Cast: Where Are They Now?

While the world of modern dating is not easy in any way, shape, or form, it is a lot more complex for those trying to partake in it in front of viewers, owing to many added pressures. There is a sense of competition, but there is also personal reputations and honest, vulnerable feelings that are on the line, making things quite complex for everyone involved. All this, along with more, is at the front and center of Netflix’s ‘Single’s Inferno’ season 5, which introduces us to a whole new diverse group of individuals hoping to find forever love.

Youn Hyun-jae is a Rising Model

Since Youn Hyun-jae hadn’t felt excited about anyone or anything in recent times, he decided to apply for the aforementioned reality dating series in the hopes of feeling a real, lasting spark. The 26-year-old knows he is attractive thanks to the women who have chased him and made it clear they want him, as per his accounts, but he hasn’t found his ideal, sweet, genuine partner. Therefore, the Mister International Korea 2024 runner-up’s primary focus over the past couple of years has been his career as a rising model and his passion for fitness as well as competitive sports.

Song Seung-il is a Man of Many Hats

Although Song Seung-il is not the type to get easily hooked on someone, he does want to find a partner with whom he can spend the rest of his life in comfort as well as in passion. It thus comes as no surprise that the 2001-born, confident, and charismatic individual took a break from his career as a marketing professional in the fashion industry to be on the reality show. From what we can tell, he works in a corporate firm where his responsibilities include advertising management, brand consulting, budget planning, client meetings, and much more. Moreover, he has been successfully dabbling in modeling over the past couple of years and was even on the cover of the Sure Magazine Korea in February 2025.

Park Hee-sun is Juggling Modeling and Further Studies

Park Hee-sun has always liked being the center of attention while also having a keen interest in the world of entertainment, so she ended up choosing a career path that blended the two. She started out as a cheerleader in middle and high school before finding herself competing in pageants along the way to build a network, learn the ropes of modeling, and stay proactive. The 2003-born Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania resident ultimately earned the title of Miss Korea 2024, which has since enabled her to establish herself as a professional model while also pursuing further studies. She is currently attending Carnegie Mellon University for a Bachelor’s degree in Information Systems, with minors in Human-Computer Interaction and Fine Arts – she will graduate in 2027.

Kim Go-eun is a Professional Model

As the daughter of former national football athlete Kim Hyun-soo, Kim Go-eun was reportedly just a young girl when she got rather accustomed to being in front of cameras and the limelight. Therefore, as she grew older, she decided to make a name for herself as a beauty and fashion model because it encompassed aspects of all the industries she had long been interested in. It’s imperative to note that whenever the 2000-born beauty isn’t working, she prefers to spend most of her time surrounded by loved ones, either at home, at local establishments, or through traveling.

Kim Jae-jin is a Trained Professional Dancer

Kim Jae-jin was quite young when he first developed a passion for dance, only for it to remain so unwavering as the years passed that he decided to ensure he could build a career out of it. He hence enrolled at Hanyang University for a degree in Contemporary Dance almost as soon as he completed high school, and has been a professional in the industry ever since graduating. At the age of 27, he has already been a part of many ensembles, was a contestant on the dance competition ‘Stage Fighter’ in 2024, is still actively performing, and is a rising choreographer. Most recently, though, the public figure has also been dabbling in modeling, which has resulted in him doing an ad campaign for Dior Beauty, particularly its Sauvage perfume.

Ham Ye-jin is a Proud Announcer

With a strong passion for entertainment, journalism, and sports, Ham Ye-jin is a Freelance Announcer (or Broadcaster) who has never shied away from any opportunity to come her way. Whether it be live reporting for Yonhap News TV, covering the 2023 League of Legends Spring Champions, or providing her commentary during sporting events like hockey and car racing, she has done it all. However, today, she primarily works as a Freelance In-House Announcer for various companies, handling all their emcee requirements, event hosting, newscasts, and weather announcements.

Woo Sung-min Has Followed in His Family’s Footsteps to be an Optician

Woo Sung-min was born in 1996 and thus is 29 years old as of writing, making him one of the oldest cast members in this installment of ‘Single’s Inferno.’ As if that’s not enough, the confident, endearing young man also stands out professionally as the only Optician ever to be part of the original production in its 5-year history. Since he hails from a family of Opticians who operate their own store, he admitted in episode 1 that he sort of naturally fell into the profession after being around it every day and falling in love with it. So, he is a glasses crafter, fitter, and salesperson all rolled into one.

Kim Min-gee is a Professional Track Athlete

A native of the Chungcheong Province, Kim Min-gee graduated from Chungbuk Sports High School before enrolling at Changwon National University for a Bachelor’s degree in Physical Education. That’s because she had found her calling as a Track Athlete at an early age, leading her to start actively competing from the tender age of 12, particularly in the 400-meter runs, hurdles, and relays. In other words, the 29-year-old has been actively competing for 17 years, with her biggest achievement being earning golds at the National Sports Festival in 2014, 2017, 2018, and 2019. She is currently signed under BONBOOENT Management and continues to thrive.

Lim Su-been is a Former Baseball Athlete Turned Model

Lim Su-been is arguably one of the most charming and easy-going cast members on ‘Single’s Inferno’ season 5, owing to the way he carries himself every step of the way. It turns out that the personal and professional adversity he has faced in the past has helped shape him into the athletic, confident, patient man he is today. After all, as a fan of competitive sports, he played baseball as a pitcher for at least a decade before he had to say goodbye to it for good because of a sudden shoulder injury. The 23-year-old still plays basketball and swims today, but it’s more to keep himself active and fit than anything else, because on a professional level, he is now a model.

Lee Joo-young is an Artist and Influencer

Having always been creative, Lee Joo-young made the conscious decision not to follow a traditional career path and instead establish a name for herself in the industry she adores. She is hence a proud artist today, operating her own brand, Queenchi, specializing in carvings, flower vases, textile art, wood furniture, and much more. She has even had her pieces featured in the Sangmyung University Graduate Exhibition in 2024, Craft Trend Fair 2024, and Kun’s Gallery in Daejeon in 2025. As if that’s not enough, the 25-year-old travel influencer recently even launched a YouTube channel, through which she hopes to expand her reach further and maybe even inspire the next generation of artists via her own crafts.

Choi Mina Sue is a Former Pageant Queen

Although born in Sydney, Australia, on February 22, 1999, Choi Mina Sue grew up all across the world thanks to her parents’ work. She spent her formative years in Australia before being raised in South Korea, Canada, the US, and China. Ultimately, after earning a Bachelor’s degree in Communications from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, she settled in her homeland of South Korea. She subsequently began competing in beauty pageants and earned the title of Miss Gyeonggi Incheon 2021 before finishing as the runner-up for Miss Korea 2021. A year later, she walked away as Miss Earth 2022, making history as the first Korean to win the title. The dog mom has since moved on to work in the beauty industry, where she is currently an intern at a renowned company.

