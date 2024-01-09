Single’s Inferno Season 3: Which Couples Still Together? Where is the Cast Now?

While there’s no denying dating is not easy in any way, shape, or form, it is honestly a lot more complex for those doing so in front of cameras due to the added unsaid pressure of making things work. This much has actually been quite evident in various reality shows over the years, including ‘Are You the One?,’ ‘Down for Love,’ ‘Love is Blind,’ ‘Rea(l)ove,’ ‘Terrace House,’ as well as ‘Single’s Inferno.’ So now that even season 3 of the latter has landed on our screens in its entirety, let’s just find out whether this pressure really works or not by uncovering precisely what its cast is up to today, shall we?

Lee Gwan-hee and Choi Hye-seon Seem to be Together

Although Gwan-hee wasn’t every viewer’s cup of tea, he was incredibly popular in Inferno not only because of his good looks, witty humor, and vibrant demeanor but also his bafflingly sincere charm. It thus comes as no surprise nobody could call him a player despite him changing his mind about his potential partners almost every moment — he was interested in 4 women in a mere ten days. He genuinely felt most attracted to the person expressing their feelings towards him at the moment, all the while playing into his many hypotheses, but Hye-seon was constantly in the back of his senses.

Hence, of course, when it came time for professional basketball athlete Gwan-hee to finally make a decision, he followed his heart and picked bioinformatics student Hye-seon without any hesitation. As for where they stand now, neither this 36-year-old Changwon LG Sakers shooting guard nor this 26-year-old Silicon Valley startup intern have explicitly made their relationship status public. However, their recent posts on social media platforms, along with mutual likes plus subtle comments, do indicate they’ve managed to maintain a good, positive, and maybe even romantic bond to this day.

Read More: Love is Blind Season 5: Where Are The Contestants Now?