Are You The One Season 9: Where Are They Now? Who Are Still Together?

Since ‘Are You The One?‘ first aired in 2014, the show has kept garnering fans who simply cannot get enough of its unique blend of drama, romance, and intrigue. The hardships that the matched-up couples have to go through in order to find the person meant for them only add to the appeal of the reality dating show. Season 9 of the Paramount+ series was no different, as the recently released iteration of the social experiment has continued to receive immense love from the viewers. Naturally, many people are curious about just where the season 9 cast members are these days and which couples are still together. Luckily, here is what we know about the same!

Where Are Julia-Ruth Smith and Brendan Mosca Now?

We are starting with the season’s first perfect match, Julia-Ruth Smith and Brendan Mosca. As of writing, both of them have yet to share any updates regarding the continued status of their relationship. However, they have been quite happy to talk about all the fun they had since moving to the honeymoon suite and even shared pictures of the same. Such factors do give us hope that the couple may still be together.

Julia-Ruth has recently moved to London, England, and is seemingly enjoying her new living situation. She is also one of the show’s many cast members who have taken to Twitter to comment about the various events that took place during the production of the Paramount+ series. However, the reality TV star has tried to maintain as much of a positive outlook as possible toward the whole situation.

Where Are Brooke Rachman and Oliver “Ollie” Andersen Now?

The match-up between Brooke Rachman and Oliver “Ollie” Andersen certainly seems to be thriving. However, as of writing, neither party has shared any news regarding the continuation of their pairing. Both of them do seem to at least be on amicable terms and seem to have enjoyed their time in the honeymoon suite. Ollie himself serves as the Founder of Ping Culture and is an Experience Expert.

Ollie has also written several pieces regarding his fellow cast members like Anissa Aguilar and Aqel Carson. Given the rising online tensions between the participants o the ninth season of the dating series, the reality TV star does seem to be trying his best to infuse some positivity. He also appears to have maintained a strong connection with many of his fellow cast members, many of whom even decided to promote his company in a recent Instagram post.

Where Are Mijntje Lupgens and Shamal “Samuel” Khan Now?

Though the reveal of Mijntje Lupgens and Shamal “Samuel” Khan‘s pairing was far from conventional, the pair has no shortage of fans. From what we can gather, the two do not seem to have started a romantic relationship after their time on the show. However, they do seem to have an amicable bond. Nevertheless, the couple has to share the latest news regarding their romantic lives, which fans can hardly wait for.

People have also expressed curiosity about why Samuel left the show, but the reality TV star has firmly stated that he would most likely never disclose the reasons. Presently, he works as a Sales Development Representative for CD Recruitment and is hopeful about becoming a doctor in the future. Based in Manchester, United Kingdom, the reality TV star is also in partnership with Spotted Talent Management. Fans of the show might also be interested to know that Mijntje’s bond with Hamudi Hasoon seems to be still thriving though it has not been revealed whether they have decided to pursue their romantic connection in the real world.

Where Are Taylor Kelly and Clayton “Clay” Carey Now?

Taylor Kelly and Clayton “Clay” Carey‘s pairing is another one that captured the eye of the viewers, though the two have not yet shared an update regarding their status as a couple. The two do seem to have acquired the ire of some of their fellow cast members, especially after Taylor’s argument with Ciara “CC” Cortez was shown to the public. As of writing, Taylor lives in Sarasota, Florida, and is a Realtor for Preferred Shore. Clay’s position as a Fitness Coach and Athlete has certainly helped him in his work at The Fitness Concept. He is also quite beloved for winning 2020 iterations of The Bay Games and MastersHQ.

Where Are Anissa Aguilar and Aqel Carson Now?

If there was one pair that most of the fans were rooting for. It was that of Anissa Aguilar and Aqel Carson. As of writing, neither of them has confirmed their relationship status though we are quite hopeful that they are still together, given their bond during the show. Anissa is the proud owner of The 2112 Project and has taken to talk about the Paramount+ show with her fans through Instagram posts. In March 2023, she announced the release of her book ‘Heal and Reveal,’ that talks about her struggles with her reproductive condition and how she came to terms with the same.

Meanwhile, Aqel has happily shared the news regarding the improving strength of his legs. In January 2023, he delightedly shared how he had been able to calf raise his body weight for the first time in five years. This was followed by a video of him running in February 2023. However, the reality TV star does seem to be embroiled in some form of conflict with Eduardo Dickson Jr due to the happenings on the show and has even called out his fellow castmate for making fun of his physical condition.

Where Are Rosalyn “Roz” Odujebe and Leo Svete Now?

Rosalyn “Roz” Odujebe and Leo Svete’s garnered much attention from the viewers following the journey that the latter went through during his time on the show. As of writing, they have not given the fans any confirmation about their relationship though we are hopeful that they have continued to be with each other. Based in County Laois, Ireland, Roz holds the position of Right First Time Support for Pfizer. She is also one of the four people behind the Get The Gist Podcast.

Presently, Leo lives in Sunnyvale, California, and works as a professional Basketball Player and Trainer. He has also appeared in Hulu’s popular sports reality show titled ‘Holey Moley.’ He is also one of the many cast members of this particular iteration of the Paramount+ series who have found themselves in the midst of drama following the comments made by some of the show’s participants.

Where Are Jordanne Deveaux and Michael “Mikey” Owusu Now?

While Jordanne Deveaux and Michael “Mikey” Owusu have not shared any news regarding their romantic lives, it is likely that the two ultimately chose not to pursue a romantic relationship. One of our biggest reasons for believing this is Jordanne’s on-screen connection with Eduardo Dickson Jr and Mikey’s bond with Ciara “CC” Cortez. That being said, the two do seem to be on amicable terms and even follow each other on Instagram.

As the CEO of Deveaux Swim, with over 101 Instagram followers, Jordanne is certainly one of the show’s more popular cast members. She has also been quite vocal about her time during the show and her connection with Eduardo. Leading up to the season finale, the two kept hinting that there might be more to the show’s story than what was shown to the audience, though the details of the same have yet to be revealed.

Where Are Courtney Rowe and Eduardo Dickson Jr Now?

Given just how new the relationship between Courtney Rowe and Eduardo Dickson Jr was, we are unsure if they are actually in a relationship. The two themselves have yet to reveal any official updates about the same. However, according to Eduardo’s social media posts, it is highly possible that he may still be with Jordanne Deveaux. In fact, the reality TV star has been far from shy about his opinions regarding some of his fellow cast members. While he has not yet revealed any undisclosed details about his time on the show, it is pretty evident to see that he holds quite a grudge against most of his fellow male participants and has even taken to asking some of them to box with him.

While some of Eduardo’s comments have drawn criticism from the fanbase, most of them are excited to hear what Eduardo might share in a promised video that will likely be dropped very soon. Presently, he is affiliated with OneWay Real Estate and BlackTrophy Promotions, though he is also known for his modeling work. Meanwhile, Courtney seems to be enjoying her life in the UK, though she did travel to Florida in 2022 and turned 27 just a few days before the finale of ‘Are You The One?’ season 9 was released.

Where Are Dew Pineda and William “Will” Gagnon Now?

Even though Dew Pineda and William “Will” Gagnon have not yet shared an update regarding their status as a couple, we do not have much hope regarding their status as a couple. After all, fans of the show might be aware of Dew’s less-than-happy feelings regarding her chosen partner. Recently, she even took to social media to talk about her on-screen match. “Will was FAKING being upset over Aqels kiss on the cheek because he is CAMERA THIRSTY & Danielle called him out,” Dew shared while discussing the show’s ninth episode. “Everyone in the house is starting to see what I’ve been saying since day one. No one calls themselves “a good guy.”

Meanwhile, Will has been the subject of the ire of Eduardo Dickson Jr, particularly through the latter’s statements about what happened on the show. However, the former has taken to call out many of the cast members about their behavior and has claimed that they were trying to gain attention by behaving in a manner different from how they were during the show. A United States Marine Corps veteran, he has also fostered a good connection with a few of his fellow participants.

Where Are Danielle Bonaparte and Hamudi Hasoon Now?

The connection between Danielle Bonaparte and Hamudi Hasoon might have surprised many, but that did not stop them from being each other’s perfect match. However, as of writing, neither of the two has given an official statement regarding their status as a couple, though they are certainly on amicable terms. Presently, Danielle lives in Phoenix, Arizona, and is quite proud of having been one of the NBA dancers. Similarly, Hamudi is a model on the rise and works alongside JAM Talent and Modeling Agency.

Where Are Ciara “CC” Cortez and Nathan Grant Now?

Despite their brief interaction as cast members of the Pramount+ show, there are a few people who are curious about Ciara “CC” Cortez and Nathan Grant. However, they have yet to reveal any news pertaining to their love lives. Given how little time they had with each other and how strong CC’s connection was with Mikey, it is possible that the duo may have decided not to pursue a relationship.

Presently, CC is based in Bridgeport, Connecticut, and is a popular content creator. Meanwhile, Nathan lives in London, England, and is the Creative Development Director for companies like La Fiesta, Moana Lisa, Espira, and Victory Lap Management. He has also found himself in the center of online drama, especially after the footage of his argument with Eduardo Dickson Jr was revealed by the latter to the public.

