Are Jordanne and Mikey From Are You The One Still Together?

There are few reality shows that are able to execute the concept of star-crossed lovers as well as ‘Are You The One?‘ After all, the very idea of having a potentially perfect match being chosen for you by experts is certainly one way to start a romantic journey. Consider Jordanne Deveaux and Michael “Mikey” Owusu from the reality show‘s 9th season. Even though their story is far from conventional, their on-screen ending did put a smile on several faces. Naturally, fans of the Paramount+ series cannot help but wonder if the pair are still in a relationship. Luckily, we have just the information you need!

Jordanne Deveaux and Michael “Mikey” Owusu’s Are You The One Journey

In the ninth installment of the dating show, Jordanne Deveaux and Michael “Mikey” Owusu were introduced to various potential matches across the world in hopes that they would be able to find someone to spend their lives with, hopefully. With so many possible options, the participants opened up to the process and tried to bond with those they connected with. Unfortunately, this also meant that they were not exactly sure who to partner up with.

After getting to know her potential partners, Jordanne decided to pursue a connection with Eduardo Dickson Jr, which the latter was also quite happy with. Since Eduardo chose Jordanne to be his potential partner in the 3rd match-up ceremony, the two continued to stand beside each other during most of the ceremonies except for the 6th ceremony most of the girls had decided to switch up their partners and the 7th one when Nathan Grant stated Jordanne’s name before Eduardo had his turn.

Meanwhile, Mikey continued to get closer to and closer to Ciara “CC” Cortez, following the latter’s attempts with Brendan Mosca and Clayton “Clay” Carey. However, once the two stood next to each other during the 4th match-up ceremony, the trend continued until the 8th match-up when Dew Pineda chose Mikey before CC. However, the relatively low number of beams the participants were getting did not give contestants much hope regarding the future of these two pairings.

Following the 8th match-up ceremony, Hamudi Hasoon asked all the house members to go on speed dates with each other for two minutes. This helped Jordanne and Mikey get to know each other and realize that there might be something between them. In the next match-up ceremony, the latter chose Jordanne to be his match after praising her entrepreneurial skills. Jordanne also agreed that it could be possible that they would be a match, given their professional similarities. In the end, the two did end up being each other’s perfect match.

Are Jordanne Deveaux and Michael “Mikey” Owusu Still Together?

As of writing, Jordanne and Mikey have not shared any news regarding the status of their relationship. It should be noted that the pair did not get to know each other very well when they were on the show, and their first and only time partnering up was based on their professional similarities. Moreover, both of them seemingly built a great connection with other people, which might mean that they did not decide to pursue their relationship romantically.

That being said, Jordanne and Mikey do seem to be on amicable terms with each other. Presently, the former serves as the CEO of Deveaux Swim. This swimwear brand is proud of handmaking its apparel within the USA. Apart from her design ventures, she is also a model, a social media star with over 101 thousand admirers on Instagram, and an Only Fans account. Jordanne has also been quite happy to share her thoughts regarding her connection with Eduardo.

From beginning to end Eduardo was a gentleman to me and the other female cast members. Always hyping everyone up. Unfortunately some of the male cast decided to come together to hate on him. These individuals harassed him, spread lies, and even attacked him. I witnessed the… https://t.co/rkhKVJ6m04 — Jordanne Deveaux (@JordanneDeveaux) March 10, 2023

“[Eduardo] was the first man in the house not intimidated by me just being me. Although the episodes haven’t shown much yet about this connection. He got to know my mind, my drive and all the ambition I have that made me everything I am today. Naturally, the choice was made easy for me,” Jordanne shared in an Instagram post. It does seem like her connection with him has stayed strong. According to the hints being dropped by both of them via Twitter, there is likely some undisclosed drama involving Eduardo and many of the show’s male cast members.

