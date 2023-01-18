Is Are You The One Scripted or Real?

First aired in 2014, ‘Are You the One?’ is a dating reality series that provides hopeful romantics a chance at their perfect match. For those who enjoy the thrill of seeking a partner but want an assured connection in the end, there can be no better place than this particular social experiment. Each of the participants who enter the show has someone matched perfectly to their needs within their new residence. Their only job is to find this person out before the season is over!

The first eight seasons of this enticing series were released on MTV, followed by further installments being available on Paramount+. Since the show’s premiere, it has remained pretty popular among the public. Naturally, this has led many to wonder if the series is authentic as it seems. Have certain events on the show been scripted to allow the cast members to find their “perfect match?” Well, if you have similar questions, we have you covered!

The authenticity of ‘Are You The One?’ is hard to judge, considering the varied comments made by different cast members over the years. If one was to believe people like Giovanni Rivera, Tori Deal, and Prosper Mbongue-Muna, the show is apparently as real as it gets. Apparently, the producers only asked them to follow a specific filming schedule. The season 4 stars have been frank about how they were able to be their true selves and did not feel the need to hide their emotions.

However, cast members from the fifth installment of the show do not seem to share similar thoughts. The particular season is known by the fans as the only one where the cast members did not win any money. According to some of the participants, this might not have been an accident. “They wanted our season to lose,” Michael Halpern told The Daily Beast. “I don’t know if it was their plan from the beginning or because if it had become an old song and dance, [they thought], ‘We got to fucking have a losing season to create interest in the show again.’”

Michael’s fellow housemate Tyler O’Brien apparently thought the same. “We were pulled onto the show under the notion that we were in contention for an extreme amount of money,” he explained. “The show was completely and totally fixed. They turned around and they made us lose.” People like Hannah Fugazzi and Jaylan Adlam, also from season 5, shared similar sentiments.

One of the biggest points of confusion among the fans has always been the fact that the housemates seem to be able to figure out the matches in the last ceremony. Well, that might not be as co-incident as one might think. “Truthfully, you can just mathematically figure it out at the end,” Jaylan confessed. “Some producers told us because they were frustrated with us trying to do the math too early, ‘We need more of a show, some real stuff, conversation. Wait until week seven and eight, that’s when you want to start trying to do the math.’”

Unfortunately, for the cast members of season 5 of the former MTV series, losing money was far from the only tragedy. In 2021, Gianna Hammer came forward and shared how she was “drugged” by the producers, leading to her getting “sexually assaulted” by a cast member, whose name she hasn’t shared. Apparently, a few months before the show’s production in the fall of 2016, Gianna has prescribed Zoloft, an antidepressant and anti-anxiety medication, and was specifically told to not consume the medicine while under the effect of alcohol.

Given just how much alcohol the cast members would consume during the nights, Gianna was given the medication in the early mornings by a local medic, believing that it would not affect her the night. However, during one of the parties, she apparently got extremely drunk and started verbally arguing with a male cast member. This prompted the producers to allegedly take her to the confessional room.

“They had walked back into the confessional room with me and that was when the three producers said that I needed to calm down and that they were going to give me one of my medications. This part of the night is something I remember more clearly than anything else,” Gianna recalled to The Daily Beast. “I know that my castmates said that I kept telling them, ‘I’m not supposed to do this when I’m drinking. I’m not supposed to do this when I’m drinking.’ They still said it was OK, they said it wasn’t a high enough dosage or something. So, I took it.”

The next morning, Gianna barely had any memory of what happened next. “I remember waking up and I didn’t feel super bad that morning, which really confused me because I woke up and I knew I couldn’t remember really anything,” she shared. “I walked into the kitchen, there was no cameraman, and [the producers] immediately were like, ‘Gianna, we need you outside.’” Apparently, she had gotten in bed with a male cast member. Soon afterward, other cast members heard her saying “no” and came to check on her. While the producers told Gianna that “nothing happened,” the remaining cast members apparently pulled her out of bed seeing her discomfort.

Following the incident, the producers, apparently, tried to sweep it under the rug and asked Gianna and other cast members to sign an NDA. While her feelings about the unnamed male contestant are seemingly mixed, the season 5 star was not shy about her anger towards Lighthearted Entertainment(then producers of the show) and MTV.

Other cast members like Hayden Weaver and Tyranny Todd have publically agreed to Gianna’s claims regarding the night in question. The accusation levied by Gianna stopped the production of the ongoing season of ‘Are You The One?’ Since then, the series has cut ties with Lighthearted Entertainment, and, as of writing, is partnered with ITV Netherlands, with MTV Entertainment Studios still in the picture.

Provided the claims that have been levied against ‘Are You The One?’ it is hard to believe in the show’s authenticity. It is possible that, since season 9, the series may have reverted to the kind of atmosphere that the season 4 participants have talked about. However, the showrunners will have to work hard and make many amends to gain legitimacy among the viewers and even some of the previous cast members.

