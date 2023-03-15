Are Dew and Will From Are You The One Still Together?

Only a few reality series have a fanbase as strong as ‘Are You The One?‘ The show’s unique format, intriguing cast, and entertaining drama have allowed it to rise to the top and have people worldwide rooting for their favorite couples. However, once the cast members exit the social experiment, the public is always eager to know whether or not the on-screen couples are able to create romantic magic in real life. The same question is now revolving around season 9’s Dew Pineda and William “Will” Gagnon, whose journey in the Paramount+ series was boring. Luckily, here is what we know about the same!

Dew Pineda and William “Will” Gagnon Are You The One? Journey

Entering the ninth installment of the dating show, Dew Pineda and William “Will” Gagnon did not lack options regarding potential partners. The former was initially attracted to Brooke Rachman and even went on a double date with Taylor Kelly. However, his connection with Courtney Rowe seemed to genuinely make him believe that he had indeed found his perfect match. The relationship between the two was certainly strong, and the couple was hopeful that they would make it to the need.

The partnership between Will and Courtney lasted for three weeks until the latter realized that it was unlikely that she was her perfect match, given how few beams were being lit up during the matching ceremonies. While upset, Will decided to go along with Courtney’s decision and shifted his focus to Danielle Bonaparte. However, things did get a bit tricky for Will when he took Danielle on a date and kissed her but did not talk about it with Courtney properly. This was after him being upset over the fact that Aqel Carson had kissed the latter on the cheek as a greeting.

Meanwhile, while Dew had indeed been able to form some genuine connections in the house, few were romantic. Due to her frank nature and strong personality, many of the cast members worried that Dew was not diligent about finding her romantic match, and many felt that she was not ready to compromise in any aspect. After the past match-up ceremonies, most cast members were sure that Dew and Will were each other’s match. This did not sit well with the former as she was not overly fond of the latter.

One of the main reasons behind Dew’s dislike for Will was his calling her “misunderstood,” a label she was less than happy with. For the 9th match-up ceremony, Will chose Dew to be his partner, though Dew did not have much faith in the pairing. However, they both felt that the results till that point likely indicated they were partners. The fact that all the beams did light up at the end of the night confirmed that they were indeed a perfect match.

Are Dew Pineda and William “Will” Gagnon Still Together?

As for writing, Dew and Will have yet to make any official announcements regarding the status of their relationship. However, given the duo’s time on the show, it is possible that the two did not decide to pursue a romantic relationship after the end of the social experiment. In fact, Dew’s less-than-charitable feelings for Will do not seem to have really simmered down, and she even took to Twitter to express her displeasure regarding Will’s behavior concerning Courtney, Aqel, and Danielle.

“Will was FAKING being upset over Aqels kiss on the cheek because he is CAMERA THIRSTY & Danielle called him out,” Dew stated. “Everyone in the house is starting to see what I’ve been saying since day one. No one calls themselves “a good guy.” You either act like one or you don’t.” With such a strong public statement, the likelihood that she might be dating Will seems to be quite low, if not zero. However, Dew does seem to have a good bond with some of the other cast members, like Eduardo Dickson Jr, Danielle Bonaparte, Rosalyn “Roz” Odujebe, and many more.

