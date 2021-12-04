Where Is The Are You The One Season 4 Cast Now? Who Are Still Together?

Taking the help of a matchmaking algorithm, the contestants on ‘Are You The One?’ are initially formed into couples. However, the pairings are kept a secret as contestants are required to guess their matches through interactions and dates. While the whole cast stood to win up to a million dollars if they managed to deduce right, each wrong guess affected the total prize money. It is always interesting to see where the reality stars land up post-filming, and thus, we decided to dig in and find out where the season 4 cast is at present.

Cameron Kolbo & Mikala Thomas

Cameron and Mikala were quick to realize that they were a perfect match. According to sources, they were the earliest-confirmed match in the franchise’s history and built up a fantastic relationship throughout the season. Once filming ended, the couple moved in together in order to give their connection a chance. However, trouble was around the corner, and although the pair chose to appear on ‘Are You The One: Second Chances,’ they broke up and went their separate ways in early 2017. At present, Cameron lives life on his own terms and loves traveling, as evident from his social media posts. Meanwhile, Mikala is a social media influencer and loves sharing updates about her life with fans. She is also in a beautiful relationship with Joe Torgerson, and the couple seems happy together.

Sam Handler & Alyssa Ortiz

Sam and Alyssa developed a close connection shortly after the beginning of the season. Although they did not test their pairing until week 6, they were always seen together and seemed like a promising pair. On week 6, the speculations were proved right as Sam and Alyssa found themselves to be a perfect match. They even moved into the honeymoon suite but gradually began falling apart. Being together made them realize they weren’t meant to be, and thus the two broke up. Alyssa is currently leading a wonderful life and seemingly works as a producer for Salvi Media. She is also in a relationship with Kevin Melaniphy, and the two recently moved to Los Angeles. On the other hand, Sam prefers a life of privacy and has a limited presence on social media. That coupled with no recent reports on his life makes his whereabouts unclear.

Prosper Muna & Emma Sweigard

Prosper & Emma seemed to connect initially, and there were speculations about them getting into a relationship. However, once they confirmed their status as a perfect match and advanced to the honeymoon suite, their bond seemed to break down. Later, Prosper revealed that they failed to connect and soon realized it wasn’t meant to be, resulting in a breakup. Prosper has since made it big as a musician and is quite established in the industry. He is also in a loving marriage, and the two are proud parents to three wonderful children. On the flipside, Emma now goes by the name Emma Miller on Instagram and operates her own beauty brand. In June 2021, Emma married Mitchell Miller, and together, they have built up a seemingly perfect life.

Cam Bruckman & Julia Rose

Both Cam and Julia went through several pairings and entered the truth booth with different people resulting in wrong pairings. However, the truth booth finally showed them as the perfect match in week 9. Nevertheless, both contestants were never quite interested in each other throughout the show, instead choosing to pursue relationships with others. Thus, to no one’s surprise, Cam and Julia agreed not to seek a romantic relationship even after learning about their perfect pairing. At present, Cam prefers to live a life of privacy and stays away from social media. Still, he went on to marry ‘Are You The One?’ season 5 contestant Carolina Duarte and the pair are thrilled to share their life. In contrast, Julia is the current co-host of the podcast ‘The Sh*tshow,’ and is in a relationship with the YouTuber, Jake Paul.

Where Is The Rest of The Cast Today?

Although Morgan St. Pierre and Tori Deal did not turn out to be a perfect match, they built up a great relationship while on the show and seemed to have a promising future. However, once filming ended, the couple went their separate ways, and reports state that Tori even dated other people. Although the couple reconnected during their time on ‘Are You the One?: Second Chances,’ the spark ultimately fizzled out. It seems like Morgan has launched his clothing and jewelry brand at present while Tori hosts the podcast ‘Tori Dealing with,’ has written a book titled ‘The Search For Syrup, and even runs the self-care organization, Suiheart Club.

Additionally, Stephen McHugh seemed to build up a relationship with Julia Rose, and the two stayed together post-filming. However, trouble soon crept up, and the two had to split. Although he went on to build the website, Shagmag with Julia, he now prefers to stay under the radar and has a limited presence on social media. On the other hand, Fan-favorite male contestant, Asaf Goren, managed to launch a career in reality TV after ‘Are You The One?’ and has appeared on several other shows, whereas Giovanni Rivera is now a professional boxer. In contrast, the remaining male contestants, Tyler Norman and John Humphrey, now live under wraps making their whereabouts unclear

On the flipside, Francesca Duncan is now an established singer and seems to be making quite a name in the industry, while Kaylen Zahara is, at present, a very successful social media influencer. Additionally, although Nicole Brown loves keeping her fans updated through social media and seems to be leading a wonderful life, Victoria Wyatt and Camille Satterwhite have chosen a life of privacy and try their best to stay away from publicity.

Read More: Where Is The Are You The One Season 3 Cast Now?