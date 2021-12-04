Where is the Are You The One Season 3 Cast Now? Who Are Still Together?

‘Are You The One?’ brings an interesting twist to dating reality shows as the contestants are already coupled up with the use of a matchmaking algorithm. However, the couplings are kept secret from the contestants as they interact with each other and go on several dates. Ultimately, through the interaction, they are tasked with finding their perfect matches, as each successful deduction affects the final prize money. As with most reality shows, fans are curious to know where their favorite reality stars end up post-filming. Thus, let’s look at where the cast of ‘Are You The One?’ season 3 now, shall we?

Connor Smith & Chelsey Perkins

Although Connor and Chelsey found out that they were a perfect match in episode 5 of Are You The One?’ season 3, they chose not to be together post-filming. Their relationship did not work out, and the two preferred to live their own lives. However, the split was very amicable as both insisted that they departed as best of friends and the whole experience was worth it as it provided them with a connection for life.

At present, Connor is enjoying a wonderful life and loves documenting it on social media. He seems to be involved in running a fitness class and owns his own top-of-the-line training facility while also having a successful modeling career on the side. Meanwhile, Chelsey prefers to keep her personal life under wraps and has set her social media profiles to private. However, sources state that she is an alumnus of the University of Central Florida and currently resides in Arlington, Virginia.

Zak Longo & Kayla Brackett

Thanks to the Truth Booth, Zak and Kayla realized they were a perfect match on week 10 of the season. However, the two never found the right footing, and hence a romantic relationship was never on the cards. Moreover, Zak was gradually building a budding connection with Hannah Rathbun, and the two decided to start dating post-filming. Sources state that after ‘Are You The One?’ season 3, Zak and Hannah moved in together in Los Angeles and lived a happy life as an influencer couple. They made numerous videos for YouTube and Vine and even loved traveling the world. During their time together, the couple’s social media accounts were chock full of beautiful memories.

However, the happy times didn’t last, and the couple chose to go their separate ways in 2018. Although Zak prefers privacy at present, he is an entrepreneur and the co-founder of the video game app Gamelancer. He even hosts the ‘Expensive Taste Podcast’ and is involved with the clothing brand Sugo Sunday. On the other hand, Kayla earns her living as a model and even has her own swimwear brand, Swim Candy, releasing soon. She seems to be in a beautiful relationship with her fiance, Marcus Aurelius and is looking forward to a wonderful life.

Where Is The Rest Of The Cast Today?

Although Alec Gonzalez did not find his perfect match, Amanda Garcia, while on the show, the two decided to give their relationship a go post-filming. Nonetheless, the distance between them ruined their chances, and the pair have since gone their separate ways. These days, Alec lives life on his own terms and loves traveling. However, Amanda experienced a rocky love life as she got engaged to her boyfriend, Ray, in January 2020 and welcomed their child in February. However, a few months later, the couple split as Amanda mentioned that she was allegedly cheated on.

Viewers would also be overjoyed to know that apart from Amanda, fan-favorite cast members, including Austin Sheets, Hunter Barfield, Cheyenne Floyd, and Rashida Beach, have become parents since their appearance on the show. Moreover, apart from becoming a mother to two children, Cheyenne Floyd also established Rage Regardless Ry, an organization that supports families affected by metabolic conditions. Meanwhile, Nelson Thomas competed on several seasons of ‘The Challenge’ before becoming a trainer and a YouTube personality. At present, he also owns and operates the clothing brand, Level Up Clothing.

Fitness instructor and New Yorker, Melanie Velez, has since taken up YouTube to spread her content, while Britni Thornton went on to date Brad Fiorenza before breaking up in 2018. Fans would also be interested to know that Chuck Mowery and Melanie Velez tried to give their relationship a go after filming, albeit unsuccessfully. On the other hand, Devin Walker-Molaghan returned to compete in ‘Are You the One?: Second Chances’ alongside Rashida, with both winning a massive cash prize.

Apart from Mike Crescenzo, who seemingly launched a clothing line and a fitness supplement, cast members like Hannah Rathbun, Kiki Cooper, and Stacey Gurnevich prefer to keep a lid on their personal lives but engage with fans on various social media channels. However, Tyler Johnson has put himself entirely off the grid and is not active on social media, making his current whereabouts unclear.

