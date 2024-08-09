Felicia Dawn: Where is Blue Ribbon Baking Championship Runner-up Now?

Baking reality TV shows are a unique genre that captivates and enchants audiences throughout their run. Netflix’s ‘Blue Ribbon Baking Championship’ achieves this and adds an extra layer of appeal by incorporating the ambiance of state fairs. In the first season, professional and amateur bakers from across the country came together to vie for the grand prize and the chance to learn from esteemed judges who mentored them throughout the competition. Felicia Dawn seized this opportunity with unwavering confidence and belief in her abilities. Her relentless drive to improve resonated with many, becoming the critical factor that propelled her to the finals.

Felicia Dawn Quickly Took Over Her Competitors

When Felicia Dawn from Rancho Cucamonga, California, entered the first season, she had a general idea of what to expect from a baking reality TV series and was ready for the challenge. However, she was caught off guard by the caliber of the bakers and mentors from across the country and the high level of competition she encountered. She began the season with a simple strawberry crunch waffle on a stick, which the judges liked but found unremarkable. Understanding that she needed to stand out to gain an edge, Felicia aimed for a ribbon. Despite her efforts, including an apple crumble that failed to impress the judges, she faced challenges and struggled to find her footing. From that point on, Felicia Dawn’s performance soared. Her tropical coconut cake impressed the judges and earned her the first blue ribbon of the season.

The accolades continued with her dark chocolate and cookie butter bundt cake, which showcased her high skill level and won considerable admiration from the judges. For the final round, Felicia went all out with a spectacular array of desserts: a Mexican hot chocolate parfait featuring Mexican cinnamon sugar, cookie crumbles, cinnamon vanilla whipped cream, and white chocolate discs; dulce de leche cupcakes with dulce de leche filling and multicolored piped tops; and chocolate chip oatmeal cupcakes adorned with vanilla buttercream and hand-painted décor. She described the vibrant colors in her creations as a reflection of her colorful and vivacious personality. Her growth and the lengths she went to throughout the competition made her a standout first runner-up for the season.

Felicia Dawn’s Small Bakery Business is Flourishing Today

Since the conclusion of filming, Felicia Dawn has returned to her beloved cupcake bakery, Just One Bite Cupcakes, nestled in Rancho Cucamonga, California. Her bakery, named to reflect the irresistible nature of her treats, has continued to thrive and earn accolades for her exquisite creations. Felicia’s expertise and passion shine through in every aspect of her business, from elegant wedding cakes and vibrant birthday cupcakes to charming cookies and custom designs. She even takes classes, and given her success in the season, they are bound to flourish immensely.

Her bakery has become a cherished go-to for large celebrations and intimate gatherings, reflecting her ability to bring joy to any occasion with her delightful desserts. Felicia is excited about future opportunities to grow her business and continue delighting her loyal customer base with her inventive and mouthwatering offerings. She has started promoting her business through social media, too, and some of it, like the T-Rex assortment she assembled and the vintage rosette, are the stuff of dreams.

Felicia’s Family Has Been Instrumental in Her Success

Felicia, who once worked as a teacher, has reached this point in her career with the unwavering support of her family. Her husband, Henry Dawn, has been a steadfast presence, even attending the season finale to offer his encouragement. Felicia was deeply moved by his support, acknowledging how much his companionship had meant to her. In July 2024, she baked a special 21st birthday cake for her eldest daughter, Sophia Rose Troiano, a moment that allowed her to reflect on her journey and express gratitude for her children. Felicia’s culinary skills extend beyond baking; her homemade meals, including mushroom burgers with fries, meatballs, and Thai dishes, are equally impressive. Her family’s support has been instrumental in her success, highlighting their essential role in her achievements.

