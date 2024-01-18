9 Best Femme Fatale Movies and Shows on Netflix (Jan 2024)

‘Femme fatale’ is simply French for a fatal woman. However, this phrase has a lot of connotations that have been in effect for quite a long time now. The phrase mainly refers to a seductress, a woman so full of sex appeal that any man who comes under her influence is simply lost in her beauty and his desire to obtain her. Femme fatale is a stock character found in numerous works of literature, architecture, sculptures, and paintings throughout history. For the viewers in the mood for some movies that use this femme fatale character, we’ve got some recommendations of really good femme fatale movies on Netflix that are available to stream right now.

9. Night Teeth (2021)

A movie about femmes who are literally fatal, ‘Night Teeth’ is a horror comedy that is set in a reimagined Los Angeles where vampires and humans are living together in peace, thanks to a truce. In such a world, Benny (Jorge Lendeborg Jr.), a substitute chauffeur, gets his first passengers in the form of friends Zoe (Lucy Fry) and Blaire (Debby Ryan). As the night darkens, the two girls reveal their true identity. Both are vampires sent by Victor (Alfie Allen), also a vampire, to kill all those who signed the peace treaty with humans. Will Benny be able to survive his bloodthirsty customers? To find out, you can watch the film here.

8. Underworld: Evolution (2006)

The sequel to ‘Underworld’ (2003) and the second part of the ‘Underworld’ action horror film franchise, ‘Underworld: Evolution’ follows protagonist Selene (Kate Beckinsale), a vampire, and her lover Michael (Scott Speedman), a Lycan/vampire hybrid, as they desperately look for ways to uncover the secrets behind the war between the vampires and Lycans. However, they face a dangerous threat in the form of the all-powerful original vampire, Marcus Corvinus (Tony Curran), who intends on finding his twin brother William Corvinus (Brian Steele) who is the first lycanthrope and taking over the world. Will the lovers be able to save the world as well as their respective bloodlines? ‘Underworld: Evolution’ has been directed by Len Wiseman. You can watch it here.

7. Gypsy (2017)

‘Gypsy’ deals with the story of a therapist, Jean (Naomi Watts), who gets way too much involved in her patients’ lives than what can be called healthy. One day, unable to restrain herself, Jean tracks down Sidney, the girlfriend of one of her patients. Sidney is an attractive woman, and slowly, the two of them begin to develop an intimacy. In this new relationship, Jean naturally harms her settled life as a respectable therapist, wife of a lawyer, and mother of a sweet young girl. Was the relationship worth the risk of ruining her perfect life? To find out, you can stream the show here.

6. Wingwomen (2023)

‘Wingwomen’ is a French action comedy directed by Mélanie Laurent. It is based on the graphic novel “The Grand Odalisque” by Florent Ruppert, Jérôme Mulot, and Bastien Vivès. The movie tells the story of two femme fatales/professional thieves, Carole (Laurent) and Alex (Adèle Exarchopoulos), who hire the third member, Sam (Manon Bresch), a professional race-car driver. Sam will act as the getaway driver for their final heist that involves stealing a famous painting. After this, they plan to retire, something that they know their boss, the Godmother, will not allow. What follows is how the three femme fatales stage their heist and escape plan while juggling jobs and feelings. You can watch the movie here.

5. Love to Hate You (2023)

‘Love to Hate You’ is a South Korean web series starring Kim Ok-Vin, Kim Ji-hoon, Teo Yoo, and Go Won-Hee. Not strictly a femme fatale plot but one that does include a femme fatale in the true sense of the phrase, the series centers on two characters. Yeo Mi-Ran is a lawyer, and though she enjoys sex with men, she doesn’t like them and rather hates them. On the other hand, we have Nam Gang-Ho, who is a famous actor who looks down upon women and doesn’t trust them at all. But when circumstances bring the two opposing forces face to face, sparks are bound to fly. What will happen then? To find out, you can stream the show here.

4. Fatale (2020)

Directed by Deon Taylor, ‘Fatale’ stars Hilary Swank, Michael Ealy, and Damaris Lewis. It revolves around successful sports management agency founder Derrick Tyler and his one-night stand with a woman named Valerie Quinlan during his business trip. After his return, he and his wife Tracie are attacked by a masked burglar whom Derrick somehow manages to fight off. This incident brings in the police, and the detective assigned to the case is none other than Valerie herself. Unbeknownst to Derrick, Valerie has her own sinister motive for which she plans to leverage the one-night stand and use Derrick. As wrong as Valerie’s plan is, does Derrick have any option but to say yes to her? ‘Fatale’ is full of lies and deceit, underscored by a heavy truth. To find out what that truth is, you can stream the film here.

3. Monica, O My Darling (2022)

Filled with twists and unpredictability from start to finish, ‘Monica, O My Darling’ is an Indian Hindi-language thriller starring Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi, Radhika Apte, and Sikandar Kher. It tells the story of Jayant, a robotics expert, whose life begins to unravel after he gets into a sexual affair with the company’s secretary, Monica Machado, despite being engaged to the daughter of his company’s CEO. But what Jayant doesn’t know is that Monica is also involved with two other men in the company, and all three are soon blackmailed by her. Thus, the three men come together and kill her one night, only to see her walk into the office the very next day. This puts in motion a series of bizarre situations, including Monica’s real murder, with no one having any idea who killed her. ‘Monica, O My Darling’ is a must-watch, and you can stream it right here.

2. Bulbbul (2020)

From director Anvita Dutt Guptan comes this Indian Hindi-language horror story about a femme fatale who is a witch. Set in the Bengal presidency in the 1880s, it tells the story of Bulbbul (Tripti Dimri), a woman who was married off to a man named Thakur Indraneel (Rahul Bose), who is 20 years older and has since been living in his mansion. The film jumps between past and present and shows the atrocities Bulbbul was subjected to, including torture and rape, that has indeed given her supernatural abilities (symbolized by a blood red moon) with which she protects herself as well as the women in her village. We also get to see how the transformation has made her self-sufficient and independent, something that she never got before in the patriarchal environment. A true-to-form gothic film that brilliantly showcases sense and sensibility, ‘Bulbbul’ is a must-watch. You can stream it here.

1. 7 Khoon Maaf (2011)

Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, ‘7 Khoon Maaf’ (‘Seven Sins Forgiven’) stars Priyanka Chopra, Irrfan Khan, Naseeruddin Shah and Annu Kapoor. It is the story of Susanna Anna-Marie Johannes, who, in her search for true love, marries six men and kills all of them due to their fatal flaws, each of which is portrayed as one of the seven deadly sins in Christianity. These flaws are what compels her to kill them in a way that, while showcasing her nonchalant nature, humanizes her and makes us sympathize with her. Whether Susanna is able to find her true love and, if yes, how is what the film entails. It is adapted from Ruskin Bond’s short story “Susanna’s Seven Husbands.” You can stream ‘7 Khoon Maaf’ here.

