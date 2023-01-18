Movies about witchcraft can be the darkest movies ever known to us like the ‘Blair Witch Project‘ but on the other hand, they can be can also bring back the sweetest nostalgic memories of the good old days which in my case would be the ‘Harry Potter Series‘. A lot of times, witches are also portrayed as these strong feminist figures with immense strength and power and then there are times they’re depicted as horrifying flesh-eating characters from a different dimension. Now whatever your reason may be to watch witch movies – whether it is to get spooked out with some bone-chilling horror flicks or to just have a good time with your family watching some strong empowered women in some strong lead roles, we’ve got a long list of some really good witch movies available on Netflix right now just for you. So get out your sacred candles, your glass crystals, spellbooks to recite incantations and most of all your wands and say “Accio Witch Movies” (Harry Potter reference). You will find witchcraft movies as well on the list.

10. A Witches’ Ball (2017)

The witches in this one are the complete opposite of evil. One of these angel-like witches is a cute little 12-year-old Beatrix. Beatrix has been eagerly waiting for the yearly Witches’ Ball where all the members of the witchcraft world gather and welcome new young members like Beatrix. But when some unfortunate events lead to Beatrix’s incomplete witch status being threatened, she takes the help of her friend Muggs to get past all the magical barriers that’ll come her way. ‘A Witches’ Ball’ is the kind of movie you can sit and watch with your kids or family on a free weekend. Or if you’re busy one day and want to keep your kids engaged, just tune this in on Netflix.

9. Fear Street Part 1: 1994 (2021)

Based on R. L. Stine’s book series, ‘Fear Street Part 1: 1994‘ is a slasher film written by Phil Graziadei and Leigh Janiak. The Leigh Janiak directorial centers upon the tiny town of Shadyside, which is getting a lot of media attention for a series of brutal slayings that have shaken many people. While the fear of the unknown paralyzes many people, a brave girl accompanied by her friends set out on a mission to confront the dark forces that have posed problems for the town for centuries now.

8. The School for Good and Evil (2022)

Based on the 2013 namesake novel by Soman Chainani, ‘The School for Good and Evil’ tells the story of two childhood friends, Sophie (Sophia Anne Caruso) and Agatha (Sofia Wylie), living in the village of Gavaldon. Sophie has heard of the titular school, where all the great heroes and villains of fairytales were all students once. She dreams of going there, but Agatha has her reservations. They both end up at the school because of circumstances, and to the surprise of both girls, Sophie is delivered to the school of evil while Agatha is brought to the school of good. As the girls try to figure out how to navigate their new realities, an ancient evil makes its presence known and targets Sophie.

7. The Old Ways (2020)

Directed by Christopher Alender, ‘The Old Ways’ is a horror-thriller movie that follows a Mexican-American reporter named Cristina Lopez, whose hunt for a story on witchcraft leads her to her hometown near Veracruz. Unfortunately, Cristina’s passion leads him to nearby jungles where she is abducted by locales. The mysterious bruja, or witch doctor there, strongly believes that the reporter is possessed by demons and can pose a danger for the people there. Cristina’s search for a story now suddenly turns into a life and death struggle in which she will have to put everything on the line and fight till the end.

6. The Conjuring (2013)

If you’re looking for a Witch flick that’ll scare the hell out of you and send chills all the way down to your bones, then you need to watch this one. ‘The Conjuring‘ is known to be one of the best horror movies of our generation and will definitely keep you up all night clinging onto your covers. It’s based on the true story of a family that moves to a new house starts experiencing the most terrifying events all over the house. They later find out that they’re being haunted by the ghost of a Witch who had committed suicide by hanging herself on a tree in their backyard. They seek help from a paranormal investigating couple who try to restore the happiness of the distressed family. The movie is almost perfect with its brilliant actors, terrifying jump scares and dark plot. Give this one a watch if you’re in the mood for some dark tales of witches.

5. Apostle (2018)

Thomas Richardson decides to go to a remote island to look for his abducted sister who has been kidnapped by a very strange religious cult there. Knowing the dangerous consequences of this Thomas is determined to rescue his sister from the wrath of the sinister cult. Soon Thomas begins to scorch the deepest secrets of the cult and makes them regret luring him into their mess. Anyone who is a fan of watching weird religious cult practices without indulging too much into a particular religion then you should definitely give this one a chance.

4. Seventh Son (2014)

Inspired by Joseph Delaney’s novel ‘The Spook’s Apprentice,’ ‘Seventh Son’ is a fantasy film that features stand-out performances by Jeff Bridges, Ben Barnes, Alicia Vikander, and Kit Harington. The Sergei Bodrov directorial centers upon the legendary seventh son of a seventh son named John Gregory, who has kept his country safe from dark powers for decades. As he gets older, the guardian of the people knows that he must soon find a successor, but unfortunately, no one has been able to survive the needed training until he meets Thomas Ward. But will he be strong enough to face Mother Malkin?

3. The Curse of Bridge Hollow (2022)

Directed by Jeff Wadlow, ‘The Curse of Bridge Hollow’ tells the story of the Gordon family, who moves to the town of Bridge Hollow, New England, from Brooklyn, in the days leading up to October 31. The daughter of the family, Sydney (Priah Ferguson) soon realizes that strange things are happening around them and tries to tell her parents that. But her father, Howard (Marlon Wayans), a high school science teacher struggles to believe this. While ‘The Curse of Bridge Hollow’ is largely a forgettable film, Ferguson, arguably most known for portraying Erica Sinclair in ‘Stranger Things,’ is as engaging an actress as ever. Wayans’ antics are hit-and-miss, but the man is naturally funny, and that still comes through despite the imperfect script and direction.

2. Nightbooks (2021)

Inspired by J. A. White’s namesake children’s novel, ‘Nightbooks’ is a dark-fantasy movie written by Mikki Daughtry and Tobias Iaconis. The David Yarovesky directorial follows Alex, a young boy who ends up getting imprisoned by an evil witch. Realizing that his death is almost guaranteed, the horror stories obsessed boy manages to convince her to tell new stories every night in order to avoid a painful death. When Alexwitch’s servant, Yazmin, who too no longer wishes to stay with her, the duo begin to hatch an escape plan to save their lives, but will the duo succeed in their ambitious goal?

1. The Ritual (2017)

When four friends (Luke being one of them) get together to pay their tribute to their dead friend, they decide to hike down a forest. But soon, they get lost in the thick dense forest and unknowingly start to drift towards a direction where they’re followed by an evil ancient presence that has been lurking in that part of the forest since ages. The witch-like monster that haunts them will surely give you the chills. The only problem most people have this one is the ending which isn’t all that bad either. Don’t go on the low rating; watch it to experience a spooky psychological horror thriller.

