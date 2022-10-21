7 Movies Like The School for Good and Evil You Must See

Based on the eponymous novel by Soman Chainani, Netflix’s ‘The School for Good and Evil’ is a fantasy fairy tale about two best friends who transcend into a mystical school where aspiring heroes and villains are trained. However, the two find themselves on opposing sides of an ethereal battle between good and evil.

Directed by Paul Feig, the film brings timeless themes such as friendship, jealousy, good V/S evil, and more into a modern setting. If you can’t get enough of these genres, we’ve got a list of more such films just for you. You can watch most of these movies, similar to ‘The School for Good and Evil’ on Netflix, Amazon Prime, and other streaming services.

7. Percy Jackson & The Olympians: The Lightning Thief (2010)

The depiction of Greek mythology in pop culture has always been quite fascinating, and the Percy Jackson franchise is one of the renowned fictional works in this subgenre. Based on the novel by Rick Riordan, ‘Percy Jackon & The Olympians: The Lightning Thief,’ follows the titular character’s adventures after he learns he’s a demigod. The film’s Camp Half-blood is akin to the school in ‘The School for Good and Evil.’

While Camp Half-blood trains demigods to become modern superheroes, the enchanted school enables its students to harness their powers. The way Percy and Agatha explore their respective surroundings while making friends and foes is relatable. These facets of the two characters help the audience resonate with their emotions and struggles, thus enhancing their film-viewing experience.

6. The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe (2005)

Disney is known for its fantastical films, and this list would have been incomplete without ‘The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe.’ Based on the book of the same name, the film is about four siblings who unwittingly discover the magical world of Narnia by entering a wardrobe. One of the best parts about this movie is its main antagonist, the White Witch, played by Tilda Swinton. Her apathetic and devious nature shares a degree of semblance with the antagonist of ‘The School for Good and Evil,’ Rafal. Both have an eerie quality that captures the viewer’s attention and holds it for a long time.

5. Enchanted (2007)

Directed by Kevin Lima, ‘Enchanted’ is an off-beat fairy-tale film that shifts between the worlds of fantasy and reality. The story carries a satirical undertone and acts as a parody of various films in the genre. Although ‘The School for Good and Evil’ isn’t a parody, it seems to have an irreverent tone that comes close to the sarcastic nature of ‘Enchanted.’ The scenes depicted in the two films are often ironic and self-aware, which is pretty impressive.

4. Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children (2016)

Directed by Tim Burton, ‘Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children’ is a fantasy tale about a boy who serendipitously stumbles into a home for kids with supernatural abilities. The visual aesthetics of various backdrops and creatures in the film are reminiscent of those in ‘The School for Good and Evil.’ For instance, the giant creature Stymph resembles Miss Peregrine’s falcon avatar. Besides this, Peregrine’s Home and the School for Evil share a gothic architecture, and the characters of Eva Green and Charlize Theron exude a nearly identical aura.

3. Into the Woods (2014)

When it comes to paying homage to the fairy-tale genre, one of the first films that pop into our minds is ‘Into the Woods.’ The film is like an excellent recipe for how to make a fairy tale. It is an amalgamation of tropes from evergreen stories such as Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, and a few others. ‘The School for Good and Evil’ seems to take a similar approach by including themes from some of the best fantasy fairy-tale films. Both films are packed with several moments that instill a sense of nostalgia in the viewers’ minds.

2. Maleficent (2014)

An intriguing retelling of Sleeping Beauty, ‘Maleficent’ tells the story from the perspective of the evil witch instead of the princess. This theme is followed even in ‘The School for Good and Evil,’ which makes audiences empathize with the negative characters. Both films seem self-aware, which lends to the presence of imperfect characters with multiple shades of grey.

1. Harry Potter Series (2005 – 2011)

The ‘Harry Potter‘ series has carved a niche in the fantasy genre. Although the film is about magic, witches, and wizards, at its very core, the story is about relationships and standing for what one believes in. This is precisely what makes the movie timeless. ‘The School for Good and Evil’ seems to borrow heavily from this epic saga in multiple ways. For instance, Sophie and Agatha’s arcs are similar to Harry’s. Furthermore, the titular school seems to be a contemporary rendition of Hogwarts. Besides these, there are several other parallels between the two films, and identifying those is a fun and enjoyable experience.

