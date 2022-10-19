Who Is the Narrator of The School for Good and Evil?

Netflix’s fantasy film ‘The School for Good and Evil’ tells the story of two friends, Sophie (Sophia Anne Caruso) and Agatha (Sofia Wylie), who have been inseparable since childhood, though they can’t be more different from each other. On the surface, Sophie has all the qualities to be a perfect fairytale princess, whereas Agatha has all the makings of a witch. Deeply dissatisfied with her current state of life, Sophie searches for a way to escape it, while Agatha is happy with her life in their village, Gavaldon. When the two friends end up at The School for Good and Evil, they discover that desires have a very odd way of coming true. Sophie finds herself in the School for Evil even though she believes she belongs in the School for Good. Agatha, who ends up in the School for Good, doesn’t think that either of them belongs there and can’t wait to go back home.

A narrator’s job is to keep the story together and flowing, and both are done almost perfectly in ‘The School for Good and Evil.’ The narrator introduces us to the two protagonists, the setting, and other members of the cast, slowly immersing us into the story. Here is everything you need to know about them. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Who Is the Narrator?

The narrator of The School for Good and Evil’ is the Storian, the sentient quill that Sophie and Agatha see in the Head Master’s chambers. In the world of ‘The School for Good and Evil,’ the words that Storian writes seem to carry the power of destiny. It’s Storian that designates students into good and evil schools and then writes their stories in its book as it happens. It appears that it serves as the chronicler of the world of fairytales.

In ‘The School for Good and Evil,’ Academy Award-winning Australian actress Cate Blanchett lends her voice to Storian. One of the most accomplished actresses of her generation, Blanchett has entertained the audience in all three mediums of performing arts (films, TV, and theater). She made her screen debut with the 1990 Egyptian film ‘Kaboria,’ in which she portrays a blonde cheerleader. In the ensuing years, she has appeared in projects such as ‘Electra’ (1992), ‘Hamlet’ (1994), ‘Elizabeth’ (1998) and its sequel ‘Elizabeth: The Golden Age’ (2007), ‘Notes on a Scandal’ (2006), ‘I’m Not There’ (2007), and ‘Carol’ (2015). Blanchett won Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for The Aviator (2004), where she portrays Katherine Hepburn, and the Academy Award for Best Actress for ‘Blue Jasmine’ (2013).

Blanchett has also voiced characters like Valka in the ‘How to Train Your Dragon’ films and Kaa in ‘Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle.’ She plays Galadriel in Peter Jackson’s Tolkien film series and Hela in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. She made her debut as a screenwriter with the TV miniseries, ‘Stateless.’

“When I came out of drama school, I didn’t think I’d ever make a film at all. I’d always hoped for a long career in theatre, and so anytime I make a film, it’s like a pleasant surprise, even now,” Blanchett told Reader’s Digest in 2021.

