Fernanda and Gerardo: Is the Love is Blind Duo Still Together?

Netflix’s ‘Love is Blind: Mexico’ is based on the simple principle that love sees no obstacle when it is allowed to blossom. Contestants talk to each other without meeting and only meet in person once they are ready to get engaged. In the first season, Fernanda Riva Palacio and Gerardo Zapiain entered with similar expectations and were pleasantly surprised by how quickly they fell in love. They discovered many common interests and aligned value systems, which led them to take the first step toward marriage. Fans greatly appreciated their chemistry and how they seamlessly became an outstanding couple on the season.

Fernanda and Gerardo Felt Calm Around Each Other

Fernanda Riva Palacio and Gerardo Zapiain began talking to each other from the moment they entered the season. Their conversations flowed easily, but the journey wasn’t without its challenges. Initially, Gerardo was also talking to another contestant, Mafer Trujillo, and it took him some time to choose Fernanda as his partner. Despite this, Fernanda and Gerardo discussed their vulnerabilities, love for nature, and willingness to accommodate each other in their lives. Fernanda had previously ended a long-distance relationship because the chemistry faded, but when she started talking to Gerardo, she felt elated.

The two were very comfortable in each other’s presence, making them realize something was worth exploring. When Gerardo finally confessed his feelings, Fernanda gave him a branch from an orchid plant she had gifted her mother. She explained that it symbolized her giving her all to the relationship and her tendency to pour herself wholly into it. Her gesture deeply touched Gerardo. When they finally met for their engagement, Fernanda felt like she had found a “diamond” and was equally impressed with his personality. It felt like a match made in heaven, and they eagerly awaited their honeymoon with very little patience.

Fernanda and Gerardo Might Still be Keeping the Romance Alive

As the couple arrived in Tulum, Gerardo carried Fernanda into their house like a bride, and they couldn’t keep their hands off each other. Fernanda was content with the romance that filled their temporary home, while Gerardo was pleased to have a partner who allowed him to be himself. They participated in a native ceremony of the region, solidifying their love, and enjoyed a canoe ride, soaking in the beauty of their surroundings. While the real world and their families await them, it will be intriguing to see whether their blossoming relationship endures or if something disrupts the serene calm that currently surrounds them.

Neither Fernanda nor Gerardo has confirmed whether they are still together or the current status of their relationship. They might be keeping things private for now, allowing their fans to enjoy the final episodes before making any disclosures. Although there might have been some bumps along the way, such as Gerardo’s reluctance to move cities and Fernanda’s concerns about a long-distance marriage, fans can only speculate until they reveal more. The promising nature of their relationship suggests a steady future, and unless something goes significantly wrong, there’s no strong reason to believe they have ended things. The fact that they follow each other indicates that, even if they are not together, they have managed to remain friends and keep up with each other’s lives.

Fernanda Proficiently Balancer Her Career and Hobbies

Fernanda has settled back into her vibrant life in Mexico City, where she shines as an independent architect. Drawing on her diverse experience with firms like RL Arquitectos SC and her role as an industrial designer at SINNARQ, she crafts innovative and functional designs tailored to her clients’ needs. A proud graduate of Universidad Iberoamericana, Ciudad de México, she blends creativity with practicality in her work. Beyond the office, Fernanda’s spirit thrives in the great outdoors. Whether scaling rock faces, gliding through urban streets on her roller skates, or mastering figure skating, she enthusiastically embraces every adventure. Her loyal companion, Argos, often joins her in these pursuits. Her life is a dynamic mix of professional success and exhilarating hobbies, leading to a fulfilling, vibrant existence.

Gerardo Zapiain is Very Passionate About His Path as a Musician

Gerardo Zapiain’s career is both demanding and fulfilling, keeping him busy. He serves as an Account Manager at Maroma Estudio, leveraging his extensive experience in the field. Since graduating from Tecmilenio University in 2019 with a degree in Marketing and Policy, he has settled comfortably in Nuevo León, Mexico. In addition to his corporate role, Gerardo is a talented musician who has been making a name since 2017. Through Zapiain Management, he manages his own public relations and collaborates with other brands and artists. Gerardo has skillfully balanced his creative passions with financially stable careers, crafting an enriched and dynamic life.

Read More: Netflix’s Love Is Blind Mexico: Exploring All Filming Locations