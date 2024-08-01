Leti and Sául: Is the Love is Blind Mexico Couple Still Together?

While there’s no denying every relationship requires effort considering the emotions, trust, and vulnerability involved, things get a lot more complicated when romantic love is on the line. That’s because aspects such as backgrounds, expectations, as well as life goals come into play, which is why being open to adjusting, communication skills, and having a deep link are important. This much is actually evidenced every step of the way in Netflix’s ‘Love is Blind: Mexico,’ especially when it comes to the relationship between Leticia Floresmeyer Llausás and Sául Reyes Varela.

Leti and Sául’s Bond Was Complex From The Get-Go

From the moment 35-year-old Aviation Company Manager Sául first came across our screens, he impressed with his willingness to find a partner with whom he could spend the rest of his life. It thus comes as no surprise that he gradually connected with both 27-year-old Financial Advisor Karen Torales and 35-year-old Communications Specialist Leticia (or Leti as she prefers). It didn’t matter to him that the former had a daughter or that the latter had ADHD, especially as he knew he had his own issues and was a package deal with his 14-year-old daughter, Helena.

However, things changed for Sául once the topic of intimacy arose because while he was looking for something traditional, Karen made it clear she was into exploring with additional partners. He hence parted ways with her while being perfectly sincere, only for Leti to continue capturing his heart with her beliefs, care for Helena, family values, and realistic yet optimistic personality. So, of course, he soon got down on one knee, and his chosen life partner obviously ecstatically said yes since she felt the same way he did — they believed they could have something great.

But alas, everything quickly turned upside down for Leti and Sául as their physical bond just didn’t match their emotional compatibility for reasons more than one, leading them to hesitate further. While he was okay with her setting a boundary of not getting intimate early on, the way she got into her head made him feel insecure since he is admittedly a very passionate, touchy-feely person. Nevertheless, he politely expressed she could call things off if her feelings had changed, just for her to concede that she doesn’t know if her love is true or fabricated owing to this emotional experience.

Leti and Sául Seem to Have Parted Ways

While neither Leti nor Sául has confirmed or denied their status as of writing, we believe they couldn’t make things work in the real world and ultimately decided to part ways on rather amicable terms. That’s because although they still follow one another on their respective social media platforms while showing support in the form of public likes, they have since indicated they are single. In fact, as seen above, he clearly stated in a comment on one of his posts earlier this year that he doesn’t even have a girlfriend, and their individual feeds also make it evident their lives simply don’t align.

Leticia Floresmeyer Llausás is Spreading Her Wings

While Leticia, or Leti, is indeed a proud professional Communication Specialist based out of Mexico City, Mexico, she has recently also begun expanding her brand to become much, much more. First things first, this travel enthusiast turned writer is a passionate baker with a blog of her own called Masamor, from where you can actually custom order cookies, pies, cakes, and cupcakes. Then there’s the fact she’s a rising public figure who will soon co-host a podcast called ‘CaVineando’ alongside fellow cast members Silvia Alejandra, Mafer Trujillo, as well as Daniela Inurreta. It genuinely appears as if this now 36-year-old’s priority is her career these days, yet she does take every opportunity she can to spend time with her family, loved ones, plus her adorable dog Josefina too.

Sául Reyes Varela is a Family Man Through and Through

If Sául isn’t dedicating himself to his job as an Aviation Company Manager or taking to the skies in the hopes of getting his own pilot license soon, he will most likely be found near his daughter Helena. He actually made it clear in the Netflix original itself that the integral place she holds in his life and in his heart will never change, and his actions back him up, as evidenced by his online presence. Whether attending her school functions, taking her on days out, or traveling with her and friends, he does it all, all the while also sometimes pursuing his other interests of exploring natural spaces and fitness. In other words, it seems like both Leti and Sául are perfectly content at the moment, which is all that matters in the long run, so we only wish them the best of luck for their future.

Read More: Fernanda and Gerardo: Is the Love is Blind Duo Still Together?