Netflix’s Love Is Blind Mexico: Exploring All Filming Locations

The Mexican adaptation of ‘Love Is Blind‘ follows the usual format that involves 30 attractive and eligible singles who get to know each other without knowing the face behind the voice. The dating show, Netflix’s ‘Love Is Blind: Mexico,’ also attempts to create a strong foundation between the potential partners without them focusing on their appearance. Based on their meetings, the singles must make the decision and propose to their chosen person before meeting them face-to-face for the first time.

After their engagement, the new couples get out of the pods and head back to the real world. While spending time with each other and planning their weddings, they realize if they made the correct choice or not. Hosted by the real-life couple Omar and Lucy Chaparro, ‘Love Is Blind: Mexico’ warrants entertainment in each episode due to the drama that ensues between the couples, but it also makes the viewers have questions regarding the places they stay at and visit throughout the show.

Where is Love Is Blind: Mexico Filmed?

‘Love Is Blind’ and its spin-offs have made use of different locations from across the world. So, for ‘Love Is Blind: Mexico,’ the production team decides to travel to Mexico and shoot the series on location, in places like Tulum, Amacuzac, and Mexico City. Contemplating her experience on the show, Irais Ramírez C., one of the participants, took to social media and shared a heartfelt post, writing, “When I entered this experiment I never imagined all that I would live, all that I would learn, and all that I would grow in so few months.”

She elaborated, “I faced my biggest fears and my biggest insecurities, but I also discovered how strong and powerful I could become, the love I had to give, and the brave woman I had become. I learned from love, friendship, life, limits and control, I learned much more from myself, I learned to trust and let life accommodate everything in its place and on the way I discovered that you are never late to a place that is destined to be yours.”

Tulum Municipality, Mexico

In order to lens the honeymoon or holiday portions of the newly formed couples, the cast and crew members of ‘Love Is Blind: Mexico’ set up camp in the Tulum Municipality located in the state of Quintana Roo. One of the prominent production locations that feature in the show is the Muare Tulum Hotel at Calle 7 Poniente Mz 43-Lt 01 in Tulum. Consisting of different kinds of villas, concierge services, high security, and other amenities, the hotel makes for the ideal spot for vacationing and shooting projects like ‘Love Is Blind: Mexico.’ Various key portions involving different couples are also taped in and around Cenote Taak Bi Ha at Taak Bi in Parque Dos Ojos Cenote S/N and seemingly in The Yellow Nest at Parque Dos Ojos in Carretera Federal Cancun Tulum Km 124 Jacinto Pat.

Other Locations in Mexico

After enjoying their honeymoon, the couples head to Mexico City to continue their life together. Different streets and neighborhoods of the city feature as the newly wedded couples explore new places together while navigating their marriage. The pods where they choose their respective partners at the beginning are reportedly constructed on a studio set, supposedly located in Mexico City itself. Furthermore, Hacienda San Gabriel de las Palmas at Carr Fed, Cuernavaca – Chilpancingo KM 41.8, in the city of Amacuzac, makes an appearance in the series.

