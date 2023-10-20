Fernando Líndez Plays Joel in Elite. Here’s All We Know About Him.

The popular Netflix series ‘Elite’ primarily possesses the elements of a teen drama, but it has garnered acclaim for touching upon progressive and political themes. The cast of the seventh season of the series introduces several new actors in the mix, who breathe life into well-written characters as they deal with the ups and downs in their personal lives, while being members of the elite high school Las Encinas. Among the fresh faces is Fernando Lindez as Joel, who gets involved in a romantic relationship with Omar. If the actor’s smoldering performance has won your heart and you’re interested in learning more about this new addition to the series, we have all the details. Let’s dive in, shall we?

Madrid-born Fernando Líndez is a Huge Sports Fan

Born on March 16, 2000, in Madrid, Spain, Fernando Lindez is the only son of his parents and grew up alongside three loving and supportive sisters. Recalling fond memories of his childhood, he said, “I actually have many good memories, I had a very happy childhood. Perhaps my most memorable experience was visiting a football stadium with my father for the first time and watch my idols play, they scored eight goals in that match! It was amazing to witness.”

As a huge fan of sports, Fernando dreams of hosting the who’s who of the world of sports, such as Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Tiger Woods, and Rafael Nadal, to a nice barbecue party where he promises to grill some mean meat, vegetables, seafood, topping it all up with cold beer. It appears that he didn’t particularly aspire to become an actor. However, while he was still a student, a turning point in his life occurred and set the stage for his future endeavors in the industry.

Fernando Líndez’s Career Grew Wings At 17

When Fernando Líndez was just 17 years old, he received a direct message from the UNO modeling agency expressing interest in meeting with him. He was still between classes when he got the message. This unexpected opportunity ignited his passion for both modeling and acting. Just a few months after his initial encounter with the agency, Fernando Lindez had his runway debut at Madrid Fashion Week. Notably, he walked for the prestigious label Palomo Spain. His modeling career gained momentum over the years, but his significant breakthrough occurred in 2019 when he opened the Versace show.

Recalling the Versace show he said that he was quite nervous and almost shaking as he was trying on clothes. However, when he met Donatella Versace, he was assured that it was going to be a pleasant experience for him. Since then, Fernando’s life has been a whirlwind of activity and success in the industry. His impressive modeling career includes opening for DSquared2 and Dunhill, as well as closing the show for Prada in Shanghai. He played a pivotal role in Jacquemus’ 10th-anniversary show, set amidst the stunning lavender fields of Provence, where he captivated the audience in the show’s finale.

Additionally, he walked in Virgil Abloh’s Place Dauphine takeover for Louis Vuitton in June 2019. He was also the cover boy of i-D magazine’s Fall 2019 issue and garnered much attention. In 2018, Fernando secured the role of Alejandro in the teen drama series ‘Skam España. The next year, he made an appearance in the music video for Aitana’s song ‘Nada Sale Mal.’ Notably, he also bagged a significant role in ‘Escándalo, relato de una obsesión.’ Fernando’s portrayal of Joel in ‘Elite’ for its seventh season marks a significant milestone in his already burgeoning career.

Fernando Líndez Seems to Have No Time For Dating

It appears that Fernando Lindez is currently not in a relationship. He is known to be a private person and may have deliberately kept his personal life out of the public eye. With a strong support system in his family and friends, his primary focus is on advancing his career. Having embarked on his journey at a young age, he has a world of opportunities to explore, and it seems like his potential is just beginning to unfold. The actor’s composed and affable nature, along with his innate talent, makes for a captivating personality that many can easily admire.

Talking about his plans for the future, Fernando said, “Well, I have a really clear goal in mind, but I know how difficult it is to sustain a long-term career in this industry. I would love to continue in the world of fashion, but I would also like to keep growing as an actor, that is my true passion.” We wish him the best for whatever path he chooses to undertake and hope he achieves everything he strives for.

