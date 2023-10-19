Álvaro de Juana Plays Dídac in Elite. Here’s All We Know About Him.

Álvaro de Juana has gained tremendous popularity since his appearance on Netflix’s ‘Elite‘ which explores themes of class conflict and the challenges faced by young people, making it a symbol of progressive entertainment that delves into complex issues through the lives of high school students. To keep the show fresh and relatable, new characters have been introduced in many seasons.

Season 6 of the show features Álvaro de Juana as one of the tritagonists, Dídac. The emerging actor’s compelling portrayal of the character has won the hearts of the audience. The love for his charming personality and expressive eyes has also translated off the screen, leaving many curious to learn more about his life, particularly details about his family, ethnicity, and relationship status. Well, here’s everything we know in that regard.

Álvaro de Juana is of Spanish Ethnicity

Born on November 25, 2002, Álvaro de Juana is a native of Madrid, Spain. He hasn’t revealed much about his childhood and family but we know that he is quite close to his mother and little sister. He is very fond of dogs and desired to make one a member of his family since a very young age. Though his parents weren’t convinced at first, Juana managed to gain their approval by actually signing a contract wherein he had mentioned that he would take care of the furry baby and ensure he is taken on walks every single day.

That’s how Juana got his best friend, a dachshund whom he lovingly named Trasto. From a young age, he displayed comfort in front of the camera. His strong passion for acting and innate talent became apparent early in life. Determination and a desire to realize his dreams have driven him forward in his pursuit of a career in the spotlight.

Álvaro de Juana’s Career Kickstarted After Amar en Tiempos Revueltos

At just 12 years old, Álvaro de Juana ventured onto the theater stage, playing a role in ‘The Lion King.’ That, along with a few other ventures, motivated him to dream big and pursue acting as a full-time profession. He officially forayed into the world of television in 2019 with a role in an episode of ‘Vote for Juan.’ During the same year, he lent his voice to the character of Matías in the animated film ‘Turu, the Wacky Hen.’ Further expanding his presence on screen, Juana joined the cast of the enduring TV series ‘Amar es para Siempre’ in 2019.

In addition to these endeavors, he portrayed the character Manuel in ‘#Luimelia,’ appearing in three episodes that began airing in 2020. Juana’s career took a significant turn in 2021 when he secured a role in the acclaimed series ‘HIT,’ portraying the character Román. The show garnered attention and provided him a platform to shine. His standout performance in ‘HIT’ set the stage for his subsequent role as Dídac in the sixth season of ‘Elite,’ a series that propelled him further into the limelight.

Álvaro de Juana’s talents extend beyond the realm of acting, as he has made a successful foray into modeling. He graced the runway for Tod’s at the Milan Fashion Week in September 2022 and showcased his modeling skills for Dsquared2 in January 2023. In February 2023, he was featured in the Hamilton Watch preview. His modeling prowess earned him recognition, as he was named “El Chico Cosmo” by Cosmopolitan España in December 2019. He also received the “Young Actor” award from the Gobierno de Aragón. Collaborations with fashion brand Zalando further illustrate his growing influence in the industry, indicating that this young actor’s career is on the rise.

Álvaro de Juana is Secretive About His Dating Life

Álvaro de Juana has maintained a discreet personal life, and there is no public information available about his current dating status. Whether he is in a relationship or not, he has chosen to keep this aspect of his life confidential. His primary focus remains on his career, and he is dedicated to building a successful path in the entertainment industry.

Juana’s passion for acting shines through his performances, indicating a promising future in the field. While he maintains a close bond with his ‘Elite’ castmates, his current priorities seem to revolve around his professional growth and the support of his family and friends. Well, with the determination and perseverance he showcases, we’re sure he will achieve that goal super soon!

