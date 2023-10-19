Omar Ayuso Plays Omar in Elite. Here’s All We Know About Him.

‘Elite’ is a popular Spanish thriller drama series that has gained international acclaim. The show revolves around the lives of a group of students at a prestigious private school in Spain. As the students grapple with issues of class, privilege, relationships, and power dynamics, a murder mystery unfolds, setting the stage for a gripping narrative filled with suspense, drama, and unexpected twists.

The seventh season of the series premiered on October 20, 2023, and one notable return to the series is that of Omar Ayuso, who portrays the character of Omar Shanaa. He is one of the original cast members who bid farewell to the series at the end of the fifth season. His character’s vulnerability and compelling storyline have endeared him to fans, making his return in the seventh season a highly anticipated event. If you’re curious to learn more about the talented actor, we’ve got all the information you need!

Omar Ayuso is of Spanish Ethnicity

Omar Ayuso was born on March 26, 1998, in Madrid, Spain, and spent his formative years in Manzanares el Real. His early interest in filmmaking and acting was sparked when he watched the Pedro Almodóvar directorial ‘Bad Education’ as a child. Talking about his inspiration, he said in an interview, “I have always wanted to be an actor, but after watching Pedro Almodóvar’s Bad Education, I discovered cinema from the director’s point of view. Since then I’ve wanted to create, direct, and tell my stories.” In pursuit of his passion for the world of film and storytelling, Omar enrolled at Charles III University of Madrid, where he pursued a degree in audiovisual communication.

Omar also joined Corazza Studio for acting classes. He is a huge fan of Spanish illustrator Ricardo Cavolo and also has a tattoo of one of the artworks of the internationally acclaimed artist on his right hand. The artist also has a few other tattoos on his body. Though he doesn’t live with his parents anymore, Omar keeps them quite close to their heart. He shares a tight bond with his family and has dedicated a tattoo of the letter “M” to his creators. M is reportedly the initial of the names of his father and mother.

Omar Ayuso Made Her Mark in Elite

Omar Ayuso’s breakthrough came with his appearance on an episode of the popular series ‘El Continental’ in 2018, even though he had appeared in Danna Paola’s music video titled ‘Final Feliz’. He secured the role of Omar Shanaa in ‘Elite’ and soon it was his performance in this hit Spanish-language series that catapulted him into the global spotlight. He appears in the Netflix production as a closeted gay Muslim man who goes on a journey of self-acceptance. His on-screen relationship with another character named Ander (Arón Piper) garnered immense popularity among viewers, and the two characters were affectionately shipped as “Omander” by the passionate fan base.

Omar’s portrayal of Omar in the show is so well-liked and had so much to offer that in 2021, he bagged the chance to appear in many ‘Elite’ spin-offs titled ‘Elite Short Stories: Omar Ander Alexis,’ ‘Elite Short Stories: Samuel Omar,’ and ‘Elite Short Stories: Nadia Guzmán.’ Omar Ayuso’s talent and growing recognition in the industry led to several exciting opportunities. In 2019, popular director Jorge Cantos cast him in his short film ‘Gusts of Wild Life’ and acted in Salvador Calvo’s ‘Maras.’

Additionally, he worked with Jools Beardon, portraying the character Denzo in the short film titled ‘Disseminare.’ In 2020, Omar’s visibility extended globally when he appeared in the music video for the Spanish singer Rosalía’s song ‘Juro Que.’ This collaboration introduced him to a wider audience. Furthermore, he made a humorous cameo as himself in a Netflix special sketch created by Martina Hache, starring Yolanda Ramos.

In addition to his acting career, Omar Ayuso also has a passion for working behind the camera. He ventured into writing and directing, creating his first 20-minute short film, ‘Matar a la Madre,’ which was released in 2022. The film received recognition by winning the award for the Best Montage at the Festival Internacional de Cortometrajes de Ficción. Furthermore, his latest feature film, ‘On The Go,’ directed by Julia de Castro and María G. Royo, is already garnering significant acclaim. His upcoming projects ‘Yo Addicto’ and ‘Los farad’ will be available for viewing soon.

The free-spirited personality has high aspirations for his future in the entertainment world. Expressing his fondness for Goya Award winning Spanish director Fern“I would love for [Spanish director] Fernando Franco to call me to go with [actress] Marian Álvarez to shoot a movie in a lost village of Asturias,” says Omar. And aside from that, “it would be a dream to work with [American director] Ryan Murphy or [Italian director] Paolo Sorrentino.”

Omar Ayuso is Dating Alonzo Diaz

In May 2020, Omar Ayuso made a splash on the internet when he shared a picture with his boyfriend, Alonzo Diaz, an artist based in Spain. There has been no news on them since then, so it is unclear if they are still together. However, the public revelation marked his coming out as a proud gay man. Since then, he has become a strong advocate for LGBTQ+ rights. While Omar may not consider himself an activist, he has highlighted the importance of empathy and understanding for real-life LGBTQ+ individuals, emphasizing that sometimes the support extended to fictional queer characters is greater than that given to people in the real world.

Omar Ayuso is indeed a rising star in the entertainment industry, and his future looks promising. With a diverse range of films and projects under his belt, it will be fascinating to see what new and exciting roles and projects he takes on in the coming years. We wish him the best in his future endeavors.

