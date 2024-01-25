Feud Renewed For Season 3 at FX; to Star Vanessa Kirby

FX has renewed the docudrama anthology series ‘Feud’ for a third season. Vanessa Kirby will headline the cast of the third installment. FX greenlit season 3 ahead of the release of the sophomore installment, which is scheduled to premiere on January 31, 2024. The show is the brainchild of Ryan Murphy, Jaffe Cohen, and Michael Zam.

The third season revolves around Jocelyn Wildenstein (Kirby), a Swiss socialite known for her extensive cosmetic surgery, resulting in her catlike appearance. The installment will delve into her 1999 high-profile divorce from billionaire art dealer and businessman Alec Wildenstein, her extravagant lifestyle, and the subsequent bankruptcy filing.

The forthcoming second season, titled ‘Feud: Capote vs. The Swans,’ revolves around renowned writer Truman Capote, whose friendships with the jet-setting socialites of New York City high society get affected when he publishes a novel based on their scandalous and hedonistic personal lives. “The Swans” then team up swearing to ruin the author’s life.

The second installment of the anthology series features a stellar cast, including Naomi Watts as Babe Paley, Diane Lane as Slim Keith, Chloë Sevigny as C. Z. Guest, Calista Flockhart as Lee Radziwill, Demi Moore as Ann Woodward, Molly Ringwald as Joanne Carson, Tom Hollander as Truman Capote, and Treat Williams as Bill Paley. Given the anthology format, it’s anticipated that a completely new cast will take the stage for the third season. Currently, Kirby is the only confirmed cast member of the third installment.

Kirby starred as Josephine Bonaparte in Ridley Scott’s ‘Napoleon,’ which depicts the tumultuous rise and fall of French Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte and his complex relationship with his wife. She also featured in ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One‘ as The White Widow, in which Ethan Hunt and his IMF team navigate a mission to prevent a dangerous weapon from falling into the wrong hands. Kirby’s future projects include ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two’ and Ron Howard’s ‘Eden.’

