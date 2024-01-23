FOX’s Doc Begins Production in Oakville Next Month

FOX’s medical series ‘Doc’ is set to begin production in Oakville, Ontario, next month. The show revolves around the determined and brilliant Dr. Amy Elias, the Chief of Internal and Family Medicine at Westside Hospital in Minneapolis. A traumatic brain injury wipes out the last eight years of her memory, plunging Amy into an unfamiliar world. In this new reality, she grapples with the challenge of navigating relationships with patients she can’t remember treating, colleagues she’s forgotten, a past soulmate she divorced, a present love interest, and a tragic event that led her to push everyone away. Amy is left to rely on her estranged 17-year-old daughter, whom she recalls as a 9-year-old, and a small circle of loyal friends as she strives to continue her medical practice despite the loss of nearly a decade of knowledge and experience.

The series is an adaptation of the popular Italian series ‘Doc — Nelle Tue Mani.’ Barbie Kligman serves as the showrunner of the medical drama. The screenwriter’s credits include ‘Magnum P.I.,’ ‘Secrets and Lies,’ ‘Private Practice,’ and ‘The Vampire Diaries.’ Kligman executive produces the show along with Hank Steinberg and Erwin Stoff from 3 Arts, Sony Pictures Television, and Fox Entertainment Studios.

Molly Parker, known for her Emmy-nominated performance as House Whip Jackie Sharp in ‘House of Cards,’ will play Amy. The actress portrayed Mrs. Darling in David Lowery’s Disney+ feature ‘Peter Pan & Wendy.’ Her previous credits include Anne in the miniseries ‘Essex County’ and Laura Broder in ‘Accused.’ She also starred as Maureen Robinson in the Netflix series ‘Lost in Space.’ Parker’s upcoming projects include the Netflix film ‘The Mothership,’ starring alongside Halle Berry, and ‘You Gotta Believe’ opposite Greg Kinnear.

“This moving and heroic medical drama is the very definition of storytelling excellence and what audiences have come to expect from Fox,” stated Michael Thorn, President of Entertainment at Fox Entertainment. “Doc explores the raw emotion, redemption, and resilience of the human spirit in ways we rarely see, and for that, we credit the creative leadership of Barbie, Hank, and Erwin, who we know will bring this story to spectacular life, this extraordinary source material and our deeply valued partners at Sony,” he added.

The Italian original series was created and produced by Lux Vide, a Fremantle company. The show revolves around a male doctor with amnesia with Luca Argentero portraying the protagonist and featuring Simona Tabasco and Beatrice Grannò. The filming of the show was initially delayed by the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Oakville, the principal location, previously hosted the shooting of Adam Sandler-starrer ‘You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah.’

