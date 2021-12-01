Why Was Lost in Space Season 4 Cancelled?

‘Lost in Space’ is a sci-fi adventure series set in a future where humans are forced to leave Earth and seek a new home on the neighboring Alpha Centauri planetary system. The story centers around the intrepid Robinson family, who get lost in space and must face a variety of increasingly complex obstacles to find their way back to human settlements.

Based on the popular 1965 series of the same name, which in turn takes inspiration from the 1812 novel ‘The Swiss Family Robinson,’ the show combines the charm of a wholesome family show with the complex plotline and explosive visuals of a futuristic sci-fi adventure. Since its initial release in 2018, it has garnered increasingly positive reviews for its production values and emotional hooks, and season 3 delivers these aspects in spades. Unfortunately, the third season also has a feeling of finality. Is this the end of the Robinsons’ adventures, or can we expect to see ‘Lost in Space’ season 4? Let’s find out.

Lost in Space Season 4: Why Did it Get Cancelled?

‘Lost in Space’ season 3 released on December 1, 2021, on Netflix. All 8 episodes, each with a run time of approximately 40-50 minutes, were released simultaneously.

As far as another season is concerned, fans might be a little disappointed to learn that there most probably isn’t going to be a season 4. Following the renewal of the show for season 3, showrunner Zack Estrin reportedly said: “From the beginning, we’ve always viewed this particular story of The Robinsons as a trilogy (…) A three-part epic family adventure with a clear beginning, middle, and end.” In fact, the original ‘Lost in Space’ from 1965 also featured three seasons, though with significantly more episodes in each season.

Most notably, season 3 was described as the “final season” when it was announced by Netflix, meaning that the streaming giant has also confirmed that season 4 will not be in the works. However, there is always hope for more, and the show’s significant viewership numbers and loyal fan base could eventually sway show makers to make another season. Perhaps more likely is the possibility of a spinoff series, considering the show’s multiple young protagonists (most notably Will Robinson). For now, however, Maxwell Jenkins, who essays Will Robinson, seems to have hung up his spacesuit.

Another factor that hints that we might see some more shows of the same aesthetic and tone as ‘Lost in Space’ is that Estrin signed a multi-year overall deal with Netflix (announced in 2020) to produce new series. On the subject, the showrunner stated: “So while this chapter of ‘Lost In Space’ is coming to a rousing conclusion, I’m excited about continuing to explore new stories with my friends at Netflix, and for all of the incredible possibilities that lie ahead.”

This definitely bodes well for fans, and we can remain hopeful for a spinoff or a show similar to ‘Lost in Space’ to come out eventually. Though it seems unlikely at the moment, we cannot discount that ‘Lost in Space’ season 4 could eventually be greenlit and possibly catch up with the protagonists many years on for new adventures. Netflix has successfully revived multiple shows (‘Arrested Development,’ ‘Fuller House‘) and could bring back this sci-fi series sometime in the future. However, for now, ‘Lost in Space’ season 4 stands officially canceled.

