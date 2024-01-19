Apple TV+’s Government Cheese Begins Filming in Los Angeles Next Month

The filming of Apple TV+’s dramedy ‘Government Cheese’ is set to commence in Los Angeles, California, next month. The series revolves around Hampton Chambers, a man grappling with the challenges of reintegrating into society after his recent release from prison. As he strives to leave his criminal past behind and rebuild familial bonds, Hampton is confronted with a series of seemingly divine interventions that occur with growing frequency. The project is a television adaptation of the short film of the same name by Paul Hunter.

The series was created by Hunter and Aeysha Carr. Hunter previously directed music videos for several renowned artists, ranging from The Notorious B.I.G. and Jay-Z to Justin Timberlake and Pharrell Williams. Carr, on the other hand, served as a writer in shows like ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine,’ ‘House of Payne,’ and ‘Uncoupled.’

David Oyelowo takes on the role of Hampton Chambers, while Simone Missick will portray Astoria, Hampton’s wife. This marks Oyelowo’s second collaboration with Apple after the science-fiction series ‘Silo,’ the adaptation of Hugh Howey’s post-apocalyptic ‘Wool’ novels in which he played Sheriff Holston. Additionally, it is also the actor’s latest leading TV role, following Paramount+’s Western series ‘Lawmen: Bass Reeves,‘ which is based on the life of the titular lawman. His recent credits include Dave Brackett in ‘Role Play‘ and John the Baptist in ‘The Book of Clarence.’

Missick, known for her performance as Lola Carmichael in the legal drama ‘All Rise,’ was a series regular in Netflix’s sci-fi drama ‘Altered Carbon.’ Her diverse credits include Lanie Cooper in ‘A Cold Hard Truth’ and Misty Knight in Marvel Studio’s ‘Iron Fist’ and ‘Luke Cage.’

MACRO and Apple teamed up for the production of the series. Charles D. King, Marta Fernandez, Jelani Johnson, and Ahmadou Seck executive produce for MACRO. Oyelowo executive produces through Yoruba Saxon, which has a first-look deal with Apple TV+ to develop and produce projects for the streaming platform. Hunter executive produces for Ventureland, along with Carr. Los Angeles, the principal location of the series, previously hosted the filming of Netflix’s ‘The Brothers Sun‘ and ‘Beef‘.

