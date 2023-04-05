Where is Netflix’s Beef Filmed?

Created by Lee Sung Jin, Netflix’s ‘Beef’ is a comedy-drama series that stars Steven Yeun and Ali Wong as Danny Cho and Amy Lau, respectively — two people who get involved in a road rage incident that goes out of hand and takes control of their personal lives, slowly dictating all their thoughts and actions. While Danny is a failing contractor who has too much to prove, Amy is a self-made entrepreneur with a rather happening life. When the two go head-to-head against one another, their feud manages to seep into their lives and relationships.

Alongside Steven Yeun and Ali Wong, various other actors and actresses play supporting yet pivotal roles in the dark comedy show, including David Choe, Young Mazino, Joseph Lee, Patti Yasutake, and Maria Bello. Since the show focuses on a road rage incident, most of it unfolds on the road with Danny and Amy beefing with each other at every opportunity from the get-go. Moreover, the protagonists’ personal lives are portrayed against the backdrop of their respective homes and offices. Thus, it is natural if you wish to know where ‘Beef’ is filmed. Well, in that case, let’s explore all the places, shall we?

Beef Filming Locations

‘Beef’ is filmed in California, specifically in and around Los Angeles. As per reports, the principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the comedy-drama show commenced in late January 2022 and wrapped up in May of the same year. Now, without wasting any time, let us walk you through all the specific locations that appear in the Netflix series!

Los Angeles, California

The terrains of Los Angeles and a few surrounding areas are where the beef between Danny and Amy ignites and develops into something significant. The production team of ‘Beef’ sets up camp at different neighborhoods and streets across the city and records several pivotal portions against suitable backdrops. Interestingly enough, Steven Yeun and Ali Wong felt the onscreen beef have certain consequences in real life as the anger started to consume them outside the show in the form of hives.

During the world premiere of ‘Beef’ at South by Southwest, Ali Wong revealed, “Steven and I both broke out in hives after the show. Mine was on my face. His was all over his body because he’s weak like that. It definitely took a toll on us, but we didn’t even realize until after the show ended. I mean, I won’t even talk about what happened to your elbow.”

Wong added, “I don’t think we knew that was going to happen. If we knew what we were going to put our bodies and minds through, maybe we wouldn’t have said yes, but we’re really glad we did.” Furthermore, you are likely to spot some popular landmarks and destinations of LA in the backdrop of some scenes, such as the Hollywood Sign, the Venice Canal Historic District, Griffith Observatory, Staples Center, Dodger Stadium, and Olvera Street. Over the years, the city’s locales have been featured in several other film and TV projects as well. Some of the notable ones are ‘Babylon,’ ‘Succession,’ ‘Shrinking,’ and ‘How I Met Your Father.’

