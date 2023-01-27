Where is AppleTV+’s Shrinking Filmed?

Created by Brett Goldstein, Bill Lawrence, and Jason Segel, Apple TV+’s ‘Shrinking’ is a comedy series that follows a therapist named Jimmy Laird, who himself deals with an intense amount of grief. This causes him to zone out during sessions with his patients. When the grief becomes too much to handle, Jimmy starts doing things differently and breaks the rules by thinking out loud in front of his patients. After disregarding his years of training and ethics, he realizes that he is making a huge and positive impact on not just his patients’ lives but also his own.

Starring Jason Segel, Jessica Williams, and Harrison Ford, the series touches upon some important subjects through a comedic angle, making it an educational and entertaining watch. Moreover, the use of some interesting locations, including Jimmy’s clinic, is likely to make you wonder where ‘Shrinking’ is shot. In that case, allow us to fill you in on all the details about the same!

Shrinking Filming Locations

‘Shrinking’ is filmed in California, specifically in Los Angeles County. The principal photography for the debut season of the comedy series reportedly commenced in April 2022 and wrapped up in August of the same year. Since the story is set in California, the filming unit chooses to shoot the show on location in the Western state itself and provide the audience with an authentic and immersive viewing experience. Now, let’s navigate through all the specific sites that make an appearance in the Apple TV+ series!

Los Angeles County, California

Most of the pivotal sequences for ‘Shrinking’ are lensed in and around Los Angeles County, the most populous county in California as well as the country. The county seat of LA County, Los Angeles, serves as one of the primary production locations for the show as the filming unit utilizes various locales of the city to record different scenes against suitable backdrops. Moreover, many important portions are taped in Pasadena, the most populous city of the San Gabriel Valley.

In addition, it seems that the production team of ‘Shrinking’ sets up camp in and utilizes the facilities of Warner Bros. Studios at 4000 Warner Boulevard in Burbank. The film studio is home to 30+ sound stages of varying sizes located on the main lot and ranch facilities. Besides that, it consists of plenty of production office space spread across 4.2 million square feet. As for the exterior sets, they can be made to resemble almost any period, time, or look, in order to suit the production requirements. All these amenities make Warner Bros. Studios an ideal production location for all kinds of film projects.

Located in the southern portion of California, Los Angeles County encompasses a wide variety of landscapes, including mountain ranges, islands, forests, rivers, lakes, valleys, and a desert. Moreover, the presence of many sites of interest attracts millions of tourists to the county. Some of the tourist attractions in the county are Venice Beach, the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, the Hollywood Bowl, Griffith Park, the Los Angeles Zoo, and the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County.

Furthermore, Los Angeles County has served as a prominent filming site for many big-banner productions of television shows and movies over the years; some of the popular projects filmed in the region are ‘Fast Times at Ridgemont High,’ ‘Encino Man,’ ‘Abbott Elementary,’ and ‘The Office.’

