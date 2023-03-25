Where Was Succession Season 4 Filmed?

HBO’s ‘Succession‘ is a satirical black comedy-drama series that revolves around the Roy family and their media firm, Waystar RoyCo. With concerns over the health of Logan Roy, the current owner, the rest of the family members in line fight to gain control over the company after the demise of Logan. In the fourth season, the sale of Waystar RoyCo to tech visionary Lukas Matsson is closer than ever before while the Roys contemplate how their lives would change if the deal gets finalized. However, the prospect of this controversial deal sparks some arguments and disagreements among the family members, all of them trying to get their own way in the end.

Created by Jesse Armstrong, the show’s core cast members, including Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin, Jeremy Strong, and Sarah Snook, retain their respective roles along with Alexander Skarsgård, Alan Ruck, Nicholas Braun, and Matthew Macfadyen. The final season of ‘Succession’ unfolds in the familiar terrains of New York City, with the Roys traveling outside of the country to meet with Lukas Matsson ahead of their deal. Given the several new backdrops in the show, you are bound to be interested in knowing where ‘Succession’ season 4 was filmed. Luckily for you, we have gathered all the necessary details about the same!

Succession Season 4 Filming Locations

‘Succession’ season 4 was filmed in New York, Norway, and California, especially in New York City, Møre og Romsdal, and Los Angeles County. As per reports, the principal photography for the fourth round of the family drama series commenced in late June 2022 and wrapped up in February 2023. So, without wasting any time, let us take you to all the specific locations that appear in the HBO series!

New York City, New York

Just like the previous seasons, New York City remained the primary production location for the fourth season of ‘Succession,’ as the filming unit utilized some familiar sites to tape several key scenes. For instance, 28 Liberty Street served as the exterior of the Waystar RoyCo, while the interiors were shot in towers 4 and 7 of the World Trade Center. As for the scenes involving the lobby of Logan’s house, they were shot at the American Irish Historical Society on Fifth Avenue.

@olv found on Reddit. Succession season 4. Astoria, Queens NY pic.twitter.com/fkt1tZdUCP — Victoria Savage (@asianenoughidk) June 23, 2022

Many interior scenes, including those of Logan’s house, were reportedly constructed in Silvercup Studios at 4222 22nd Street, Long Island City in New York City’s Queens borough. The film studio is home to 23 different stages, production offices, and fully-equipped lighting and grip department, making it suitable for TV, movie, and commercial productions. According to reports, the filming unit also utilized the facilities of Kaufman Astoria Studios at 34-12 36th Street in NYC’s Queens borough to tape several scenes for season 4. Established in 1920, the film studio consists of seven sound stages and New York City’s only studio backlot.

Succession Season 4 filming spotted on the East River by Pier 17. pic.twitter.com/qXLFg2LZxw — Andrew Silverstein (@ASilversteinNY) August 4, 2022

The production team of ‘Succession’ also set up camp at various other sites for taping interior as well as exterior portions for the fourth installment. They are Peter McManus Cafe at 152 7th Avenue, Nougatine by Jean-Georges at 1 Central Park West, The Mark Hotel at 25 East 77th Street, and Pier 17 at 89 South Street.

Møre og Romsdal, Norway

In order to shoot the scenes involving Lukas Matsson and his home for season 4, the filming unit of ‘Succession’ traveled all the way to Møre og Romsdal. To be specific, Juvet Landscape Hotel at Alstad 24 in Valldal stood in for Lukas’ home while the meeting scene between the Roys and Lukas at the summit was shot in the Eggen Restaurant in Nesaksla mountain, Åndalsnes. Romsdalsgondolen or Romsdalen Gondola at Jernbanegata 1 in Åndalsnes as well as Atlantic Ocean Road feature in a few key scenes. Furthermore, the production team recorded some aerial shots of the renowned Kjeragbolten and surrounding areas for the show as well.

Los Angeles County, California

Los Angeles County also served as a vital filming site for the fourth iteration of ‘Succession.’ As per reports, locales of the city of Santa Monica and Los Angeles make an appearance in several sequences of season 4. In particular, the premise of a spectacular property at 1601 San Onofre Drive in Pacific Palisades was utilized by the cast and crew members.

