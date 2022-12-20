Where Was Babylon Filmed?

Written and directed by the Academy Award Winner Damien Chazelle, ‘Babylon’ is a period comedy-drama movie that transports us to the 1920s when Hollywood was making the significant transition from silent films to talkies. The narrative follows the ups and downs of different fictional actors and actresses, some up-and-coming and others already well-established ones, including Jack Conrad, Nellie LaRoy, and Manuel ‘Manny’ Torres, at the time of peak immorality within the movie industry.

Manny, a film assistant who aspires to become an actor, is attracted to another aspiring actress, Nellie, as the former chases her around, trying his best to win her heart. On the other hand, Jack, a silent movie actor who is known for his extravagant parties, throws one of his wildest parties where things go out of hand. With so much happening throughout the movie, viewers are bound to be captivated from the beginning to the end. Furthermore, the stunning visuals against the backdrop of various locations, imitating the 1920s, simply enhance the narrative even further. Thus, it is natural for you to wonder where the Brad Pitt starrer was shot. Well, don’t worry because we have gathered all the information about the same!

Babylon Filming Locations

‘Babylon’ was filmed in its entirety in California, specifically in Los Angeles and Santa Clarita Valley. The original plan of the filming unit was to begin shooting the comedy-drama film in mid-2020, only for it to get postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. After several months of delay, the principal photography for the Margot Robbie starrer commenced in early July 2021 under the working title ‘Wild Chickens’ with strict safety and health protocols implemented. The shooting finally got wrapped up in October of the same year.

Since the story is set in and about silent-era Hollywood, the production team had to do a lot of legwork to move around, use different locations, and construct various sets throughout the production process. They set up camp in numerous mansions and castles filming party sequences inside, film stages, theatres, and studio backlots. Now, let us take you through all the specific sites where the epic movie was shot!

Los Angeles, California

Many pivotal sequences for ‘Babylon’ were lensed in Los Angeles, the largest city in California and the nation’s second most populous city. The iconic Los Angeles Theatre at 615 South Broadway and The Ebell of Los Angeles at 743 South Lucerne Boulevard were two of the important filming sites that feature in the movie. As for the scenes involving Jack Conrad’s house, they were taped in the former mansion of the late William S. Hart.

Furthermore, the filming unit utilized the facilities of the Paramount Pictures Studios at 5555 Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles’ Hollywood neighborhood. The film studio is home to 30 different stages with a total of more than 360,000 square feet of stage space, sufficient mill space, wardrobe cages, and a massive backlot, meeting the production requirements of all kinds of filming projects. Moreover, a few portions of the epic film were recorded in and around Wilshire Boulevard as well.

The production designer Florencia Martin reportedly had a lot on her plate during the production of the film as she not only had to recreate 1920s Los Angeles but also recreate the studio experience during those times. To make it even more complicated, within the recreated studios, she had to recreate every single one of the fictional movie sets to be portrayed in the movie as well.

Santa Clarita Valley, California

Additional portions for ‘Babylon’ were taped in Santa Clarita Valley, a part of the Santa Clarita River’s upper watershed in the southern region of California. To be specific, during the filming schedule, the cast and crew members were spotted recording several key scenes in Piru, an unincorporated historic town in California’s Ventura County. Some scenes were also lensed around Lake Pire, which is the area’s main recreational attraction.

