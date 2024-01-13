Role Play: 8 Similar Rom-Com Action Thriller Movies

Helmed by director Thomas Vincent, ‘Role Play’ is an action comedy romance that follows a loving husband, Dave Brackett, who discovers that his wife is a secret assassin. Emma and Dave live an idyllic life with two children and well-paying jobs. Wanting a break from the monotony, they decide to spice things up by dabbling in roleplay. The two meet as strangers with different identities in a bar, looking forward to where the night takes them. However, they are interrupted by an old gentleman, who buys them both drinks. Dave loses track of Emma, and the next day the man is found dead, leaving Dave to be questioned by the police.

As he tries to explain their unusual situation, the investigators, in turn, reveal to him the true nature of his wife’s work. He calls her only to find out she has fled the country and is being pursued by underworld elements from her past. Shaken, but adamant to support Emma in her time of need, he follows her overseas. The Amazon Prime film revels in its humorous and heartwarming sequences of the couple reaffirming their love for each other, while in life-threatening situations. Dave’s humorous cluelessness is perfectly complemented by Emma’s brutal efficiency. The dynamic of being worlds apart, yet so in love, sparks an exhilarating romance that can be experienced in some other movies like ‘Role Play.’

8. Killers (2010)

Directed by Robert Luketic, ‘Killers’ is a hybrid action-comedy film that plunges into the tumultuous life of Spencer Aimes (Ashton Kutcher), a former government assassin turned suburban husband. The plot takes a comedic twist when Spencer’s blissful married life with Jen Kornfeldt takes an unexpected turn during a family vacation. Spencer’s murky past collides with his idyllic present when his former colleagues target him for assassination.

As the couple’s world transforms into a chaotic battleground, the film oscillates between high-stakes action sequences and laugh-out-loud moments. While Spencer attempts to protect his wife and uncover the reasons behind the lethal conspiracy, ‘Killers’ cleverly blends genres, infusing romance, and humor into the fast-paced narrative just like ‘Role Play.’ Both films offer a delightful mix of thrilling espionage and domestic comedy, exploring themes of trust and love amidst the chaos.

7. The Big Hit (1998)

A Kirk Wong-directed action-comedy, ‘The Big Hit’ follows the misadventures of Melvin Smiley (Mark Wahlberg), a skilled yet reluctant assassin working with a band of easygoing hitmen. Juggling a demanding job and a needy fiancée, Melvin’s life takes a chaotic turn when a kidnapping job goes awry. The target turns out to be the goddaughter of his crime boss Paris. To further complicate matters, Melvin ends up falling for her.

As the ransom plan spirals out of control, Melvin finds himself pursued by both the authorities and his fellow criminals. Amidst the chaos, the film weaves humor into the high-stakes action, presenting a unique blend of violence and comedy also seen in ‘Role Play.’ The films don’t take themselves too seriously, offering us a lighthearted yet thrilling cinematic experience with a distinctive mix of genres.

6. Mr. Right (2015)

‘Mr. Right’ is a quirky romantic action-comedy directed by Paco Cabezas, that introduces us to Martha (Anna Kendrick), a woman recovering from a series of failed relationships. Martha’s luck takes a peculiar turn when she meets Francis, who appears to be the perfect man for her. However, Francis harbors a unique secret – he is a hitman with an unorthodox moral code, targeting those who hire him for nefarious purposes.

The plot unfolds into a wild blend of romance, action, and dark humor as Martha becomes entangled in Francis’s unconventional world. Together, they navigate the dangers of hired assassins and criminal vendettas, all while developing an eccentric and endearing connection. For those who liked the romantic comedy elements of ‘Role Play’ mixed with absurd action sequences, ‘Mr. Right’ and its offbeat comedy will be a treat to witness.

5. The American (2010)

Directed by Anton Corbijn, ‘The American’ is a slow-burning thriller that delves into the intricate world of an assassin seeking solitude. Jack (George Clooney), is a seasoned hitman who retreats to a picturesque Italian village after a job in Sweden goes awry. Striving for anonymity, he befriends a local priest and becomes romantically involved with Clara, an attractive local woman.

As Jack contemplates leaving his dangerous profession, he takes on a final assignment constructing a specialized weapon for a fellow assassin. The film meticulously unfolds, balancing serene moments with intense scenes of suspense. Jack grapples with his morality and the consequences of a lifetime of violence, his soul searching aided by the priest, and a purifying romance. If themes of romance, redemption, and fate appealed to you in ‘Role Play,’ ‘The American’ is a character-driven and introspective experience sure to captivate.

4. The Tourist (2010)

With director Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck at the helm, ‘The Tourist’ is a stylish thriller that unfolds against the breathtaking backdrop of Venice. Frank Tupelo (Johnny Depp) is a heartbroken tourist in the city who becomes involved with an enigmatic Elise Clifton-Ward (Angelina Jolie). Little does he know that she has received instructions to mislead her pursuers by involving an unsuspecting tourist. Frank becomes entangled in a web of mistaken identity and international intrigue, as he discovers the allure of danger and romance.

As a clueless Frank hilariously bumbles through adrenaline-fueled action sequences, fans of ‘Role Play’ will find his plight reminiscent of Dave Brackett’s predicament. Both he and Dave are flabbergasted when interrogated by the authorities and upon finding the truth about their romantic partners. ‘The Tourist’ captivates with its unexpected turns, lavish cinematography, and a touch of old Hollywood elegance.

3. Nikita (1990)

Directed by Luc Besson, ‘Nikita,’ or ‘La Femme Nikita,’ is a riveting French thriller that introduces us to its eponymous protagonist, a young drug addict turned government-trained assassin. After a violent encounter with the police, Nikita is given a choice: face execution or be trained as a covert operative for the government. Under the mentorship of the mysterious and strict Bob, Nikita transforms into an efficient and lethal assassin. As she carries out her missions, she meets Marco at a supermarket, and the two develop an intimate relationship.

Marco, unaware of Nikita’s double life, sees her as a woman seeking redemption and offers a genuine connection that contrasts with her life of violence. Their love story becomes a poignant thread, humanizing Nikita and revealing the emotional toll of her covert existence. If you were touched by the tender side of an assassin revealed through her romance in ‘Role Play,’ this French thriller will enamor you with Nikita’s evolution from vulnerability to strength.

2. Grosse Pointe Blank (1997)

‘Grosse Pointe Blank’ is a dark comedy directed by George Armitage, that seamlessly blends hitman thrills with romantic undertones. Martin Blank facing emotional decline and apathy due to his life as a hitman. When he receives an invitation to his high school reunion in Grosse Pointe, he sees it as an opportunity to confront his past and possibly rekindle a romance with Debi, a girl he stood up at prom.

Amidst the comedic chaos of navigating awkward social situations and evading rival assassins, the film explores Martin’s quest for redemption and connection. The chemistry between the leads adds a genuine romantic element, creating a heartfelt dynamic amid the violence. Much like ‘Role Play,’ the film crafts a unique blend of action, humor, and romance, making ‘Grosse Pointe Blank’ a hearty recommendation to those who enjoyed the former.

1. The Long Kiss Goodnight (1996)

Helmed by director Renny Harlin, ‘The Long Kiss Goodnight’ is a gripping action-thriller that follows Samantha Caine, a suburban schoolteacher suffering from amnesia. As fragments of her past resurface, Samantha discovers her former life as a lethal government assassin named Charly Baltimore. Teaming up with private investigator Mitch Henessey (Samuel L. Jackson), they unravel a dangerous conspiracy linked to her forgotten identity.

The film unfolds with intense action sequences, showcasing Samantha/Charly’s combat skills and resilience. The chemistry between Davis and Jackson adds a touch of humor to the dynamic, balancing the film’s darker themes. The narrative seamlessly transitions between Samantha’s domestic life and Charly’s perilous journey, creating a compelling contrast. Her humorous switching between mother and deadly assassin at the drop of a hat is similar to Emma, from ‘Role Play.’ Both films share a blend of mystery, action, and espionage, with female assassins whose touch with their maternal instincts showcase a humorous heartwarming contrast.

Read More: Role Play: All Filming Locations of the Action Thriller