Cross Renewed For Season 2 at Prime Video; to be Shot in Toronto

Prime Video has renewed the drama series ‘Cross’ for a second season ahead of the premiere of season 1. The filming of the sophomore installment is slated to start in Toronto, Ontario, on an undisclosed date. The show revolves around Aldis Hodge’s Alex Cross, a detective and forensic psychologist with a unique ability to delve into the minds of both killers and victims, aiding in their identification and apprehension. Despite being a devoted father and family man, Cross becomes singularly focused, bordering on obsession, when tracking down killers. Struggling with the trauma of his wife’s murder, he yearns for love but finds himself too damaged to fully embrace it.

The series was developed by Ben Watkins, who also serves as a showrunner, based on the ‘Alex Cross’ novel series by James Patterson. Watkins is known for creating Prime Video’s crime drama series ‘Hand of God,’ starring Ron Perlman and Dana Delany. He served as a writer of USA Network’s espionage series ‘Burn Notice’ as well. His producing credits include Apple TV+’s mystery series ‘Truth Be Told.’

Hodge is taking on the role of the iconic Alex Cross after Morgan Freeman, who portrayed the character in ‘Kiss the Girls’ and ‘Along Came a Spider,’ and Tyler Perry, who featured as the detective in the 2012 film ‘Alex Cross.’ The actor portrayed Hawkman/Carter Hall in Dwayne Johnson-starrer ‘Black Adam‘ and Decourcy Ward in Showtime’s ‘City on a Hill’ and lent his voice to John Stewart/Power Ring in ‘Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths – Part One.’

The rest of the cast includes Ryan Eggold (‘New Amsterdam‘ and ‘The Blacklist’) as Ed Ramsey, Isaiah Mustafa (‘It Chapter Two’ and ‘Shadowhunters’) as John Sampson, Alona Tal (‘SEAL Team’) as Kayla Craig, Johnny Ray Gill (‘Underground’) as Bobby Trey, and Eloise Mumford (‘Fifty Shades of Grey’) as Shannon Witmer. The ensemble also includes Jennifer Wigmore (‘Designated Survivor’) as Chief Anderson, Samantha Walkes (‘Orphan: First Kill‘) as Elle Monteiro, Juanita Jennings (‘David Makes Man’) as Regina ‘Nana Mama’ Cross, Caleb Elijah (‘True Story’) as Damon Cross, and Melody Hurd (‘Fatherhood’) as Janelle Cross. The other cast members are Siobhan Murphy (‘Murdoch Mysteries’) as Tania Hightower, Sharon Taylor (‘Fire Country‘) as Lt. Oracene Massey, and Stacie Greenwell (‘Mayor of Kingstown’) as Det. Shawna De Lackner.

Watkins executive produces the show along with Hodge, Sam Ernst, Jim Dunn, and Craig Siebels. The executive producers also include Patterson, Bill Robinson, and Patrick Santa representing James Patterson Entertainment, as well as David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Matt Thunell for Skydance Television. Toronto, a city renowned for its versatile filming locations, earlier hosted the shooting of renowned productions such as Prime Video’s ‘Gen V‘ and Sofia Coppola’s ‘Priscilla.’

Read More: Best Detective Shows on HBO Max