Joe’s College Road Trip: Tyler Perry Directorial in the Works at Netflix

Tyler Perry is working on a brand new Netflix project titled ‘Joe’s College Road Trip,’ Cinemaholic has learned. The shooting of the feature film is set to begin early next year in Atlanta, Georgia, and is expected to wrap up within two months. The movie revolves around Joe, who joins his grandson B. J. on a college trip. Brian, B. J.’s father, is hoping that his father will expose his son to the history of the Black community and the real-world plights without them getting killed during the trip. Although B. J. doesn’t tolerate his guardian at first, he gradually realizes the significance of the previous generations’ struggles and his relationship with his grandfather.

Perry is helming the comedy-drama based on his own screenplay. The movie is a part of the multi-year deal the filmmaker signed with Netflix in October 2023, which sees him write, direct, and produce features for the streaming giant.

Perry recently completed filming Kerry Washington and Susan Sarandon-starrer ‘Six Triple Eight’ and Kelly Rowland-starrer ‘Mea Culpa’ for the platform. The former is a war drama that follows the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion during World War II, depicting how 855 women set out to sort more than 17 million pieces of undelivered mail. The latter, on the other hand, centers on an ambitious criminal defense attorney who takes on the case of an artist, who is accused of killing his girlfriend.

In addition to the road trip movie, Perry is also developing the ‘Madea’s Destination Wedding’ at Netflix. The thirteenth movie in the ‘Madea’ cinematic universe revolves around the hilarious conflicts that emerge in the outspoken woman’s family when one of her granddaughters announces that she is getting married in just two weeks. The filmmaker is expected to shoot both films simultaneously since the wedding comedy will start filming early next year in Atlanta as well. Netflix has been the home of the ‘Madea’ films since the release of ‘A Madea Homecoming,’ which came out in 2022.

Perry’s Netflix catalog also includes Crystal Fox-starrer thriller ‘A Fall from Grace’ and the historical romantic drama ‘A Jazzman’s Blues.’ Both films were shot in Atlanta, like most of the filmmaker’s recent projects. The director shoots a majority of his films and series in Tyler Perry Studios, a production facility located on Deshler Street in the city. The studio hosts the filming of Perry’s TV shows such as ‘The Oval,’ ‘House of Payne,’ and ‘All the Queen’s Men,’ as well.

Read More: Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Destination Wedding in the Works at Netflix