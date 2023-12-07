Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Destination Wedding in the Works at Netflix

Tyler Perry’s ‘Madea’s Destination Wedding,’ the thirteenth film in the ‘Madea’ cinematic universe, is in development at Netflix. The shooting of the movie will begin in Atlanta, Georgia, early next year. The wedding comedy revolves around the marriage of one of Mabel “Madea” Simmons’ granddaughters. Her revelation that she is going to get married in two weeks puts the entire family in turmoil.

Like the last eleven ‘Madea’ films, Perry is directing the movie based on his screenplay. The filmmaker struck a multi-year first-look deal with Netflix in October this year to write, direct, and produce features for the streaming giant. In addition to the film, the upcoming projects helmed by the director for the streamer include ‘Six Triple Eight,’ a World War II drama that revolves around an all-black and all-female battalion of the Women’s Army Corps, and a crime drama titled ‘Mea Culpa,’ starring Kelly Rowland.

Perry previously made the historical romantic movie ‘A Jazzman’s Blues,’ the twelfth ‘Madea’ film ‘A Madea Homecoming,’ and the Crystal Fox-starrer ‘A Fall from Grace’ for Netflix. As an actor, his recent credits include Jack Bremmer in Adam McKay’s ‘Don’t Look Up,’ Gus in ‘PAW Patrol: The Movie,’ and Arthur in ‘Those Who Wish Me Dead.’

The cast of the film is yet to be announced but we can expect some of the familiar faces in the ‘Madea’ universe to reprise their respective roles in the movie, joining Perry’s titular grandmother. The previous film features Cassi Davis-Patton as Aunt Bam, David Mann as Leroy Brown, Tamela Mann as Cora Simmons, Brendan O’Carroll as Agnes Brown, Gabrielle Dennis as Laura, Jennifer Gibney as Cathy Brown, Candace Maxwell as Ellie, etc.

Atlanta is home to Tyler Perry Studios, an entertainment production facility founded by Perry. The movie most likely will be shot in the studio, similar to multiple other films in the franchise. The facility previously hosted the shooting of several renowned projects, including Netflix’s ‘Red Notice,’ Disney+’s ‘Hawkeye,’ and Chris Pine-starrer ‘The Contractor.’ Atlanta continues to serve as one of the busiest filming destinations in the country, having hosted this year’s major releases such as Emily Blunt and Chris Evans-starrer ‘Pain Hustlers‘ and the second season of Disney+’s ‘Loki.’

Read More: Diary of a Mad Black Woman Is Based on Tyler Perry’s Play