Where Was Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming Filmed?

The twelfth film in the ‘Madea’ cinematic universe, Tyler Perry’s comedy film ‘A Madea Homecoming’ centers around Mabel “Madea” Simmons, who intends to celebrate her great-grandson’s college graduation with her family. As the preparation progresses, certain family secrets resurface to harm the harmony and joy of the gathering. Based on Perry’s stage play ‘Madea’s Farewell Play,’ the film offers a riotous cinematic experience, whose visual appeal is enhanced by scintillating locations. From Madea’s house to the neighborhood, the sites that feature in the film make one curious about their locations. If you are interested in the same, consider us your ally!

A Madea Homecoming Filming Locations

‘A Madea Homecoming’ was filmed in its entirety in Georgia. The filming was completed in June 2021. Cinematographer Taylor Randall shot the engrossing visuals of the film. Now, let’s dive into the specific location in detail!

Atlanta, Georgia

‘A Madea Homecoming’ was extensively filmed in Tyler Perry Studios, located at 315 Deshler Street Southwest, in Atlanta. Owned by Tyler Perry, the 330-acre studio lot is situated on the grounds of the former Fort McPherson army base. It comprises 12 high-end soundstages, equipped for entertainment productions of varying degrees. The lot also consists of several sets that range from county jail to farmhouse and White House to Oval Office to meet the demands of filmmakers. Madea’s captivating house and nearby areas in the film showcase a part of the incredible sites located within the studio.

Along with the soundstages, Tyler Perry Studios includes a 200-acre green space for outdoor shooting. The green space includes sets of lakeside and rustic cabins. Over the years, the studio has hosted the filming of productions like ‘Hawkeye,’ ‘Red Notice,’ ‘Coming 2 America,’ ‘Sistas,’ etc. The wide variety of establishments the studio offers makes it one of the most reliable and preferred entertainment production centers in the nation. One of the largest film studios in the country, the studio also hosts Tyler Perry’s other productions such as ‘Tyler Perry’s House of Payne’ and ‘Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living’ for production.

Atlanta, the capital and most populous city of Georgia, is renowned as “the Hollywood of the South.” The city is one of the busiest entertainment production hubs in the country, and it provides incentives and commendable local support for filming throughout the year. Apart from Tyler Perry Studios, Trilith Studios (formerly known as Pinewood Atlanta Studios) and Blackhall Studios are two of the other prominent production facilities situated in or near the region. The dense urban tree coverage and astounding cityscape of Atlanta enhance the outlook of the city impeccably for filming.

Read More: Where Was Madea’s Big Happy Family Filmed?

