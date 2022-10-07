Is CBS’ Fire Country Based on a True Story?

‘Fire Country’ is a drama series by CBS that follows the life of a young man named Bode Donovan. Due to his past actions, Bode is spending time behind the bars. In hopes of redeeming himself and joining the outside world as soon as possible, he joins a prison-release firefighting program in Northern California. However, fate brings him back to the very town he grew up in. The presence of the people he once knew opens up old wounds for many.

Trying to fight his past, present and the fire that often plagues the region, Bode and his new companions try their best to live life in the best way possible. Starring Max Thieriot, Billy Burke, and Kevin Alejandro, the series easily captivates the viewers with fiery drama, thrilling action sequences, and emotional turmoil. The realism of the elements portrayed in the show has made many fans wonder if the story is inspired by real-life events. Luckily, we are here to explore the same!

Is Fire Country a True Story?

‘Fire Country’ is partially based on a true story. The plot depicted in the series primarily focuses on two aspects, a redemption arc for an incarcerated character and the lives of those who live in a region where fires are more common than they may like. Actor Max Thieriot, who essays the role of Bode Donovan, falls into the latter category, and it is his life experiences that led to the creation of the CBS show.

Thieriot grew up in Occidental, a small town in the Northern region of California. as many might be aware, the area is full of natural forests. However, it is not uncommon for a fire to break out in the region. Hence firefighters are always ready to control any fires in order to protect wildlife and civilization. Surrounded by such feats, Thieriot developed a deep respect for the work done by the firefighters. This gave him the idea for a show set in the same region he grew up in.

The original idea certainly impressed many, and by November 2021, CBS had announced that Theriot, along with Tony Phelan and Joan Rater, was working on a project based on the actor’s life experiences. At the time, the show was named ‘Cal Fire,’ and Theriot even joined the writing team to pen the pilot episode of the series. Over the course of the show’s development, the storyline diversified from simply being about firefighters and included many layers to the story.

Adding the redemption of a convict through public service gives the plot and its protagonist further complexity. While the firefighting and redemption provide a captivating ethical storyline, the remaining personal drama elements that viewers always look for in a show are easily incorporated when Bode realizes that he has unintentionally come back to the place he once left behind. His presence not only causes waves within the already established firefighting department in the town but also gives the protagonist a chance to confront his past.

One can easily say that the concept of ‘Fire Country’ is mainly inspired by the life experiences of Max Thieriot. However, the excellent writers add several personal and professional elements that attempt to elevate the show from becoming just another procedural series. The amalgamation of the present and past struggles of the protagonist provides a thrilling storyline within the high-stress circumstances of the plot.

