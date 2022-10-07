Where is CBS’ Fire Country Filmed?

CBS’ ‘Fire Country’ is a drama series that revolves around a young convict named Bode Donovan who had a troubled past but is now looking to redeem himself. In hopes of shortening his prison sentence, he becomes part of a firefighting program and coincidentally gets assigned to his hometown. There, he must work with his former friends, other cellmates, and professional firefighters with a common goal in their minds — extinguishing all the massive fires that ignite across the region.

The dramatic narrative is complemented by the equally impressive performances from a group of talented actors and actresses, including Max Thieriot, Billy Burke, Kevin Alejandro, Diane Farr, and Stephanie Arcila. The blazes shown throughout the series reflect the fire in Bode that drives him on the path toward redemption. Moreover, the story is set in the fictional town of Edgewater, which begs the question — where is ‘Fire Country’ actually shot? Well, you are in luck because we have all the necessary details about the same!

Fire Country Filming Locations

‘Fire Country’ is filmed entirely in British Columbia, specifically in Metro Vancouver, Fort Langley, and Squamish. The shooting for the pilot episode reportedly took place in March 2022. As for the principal photography for the inaugural iteration, it commenced in July 2022 and is expected to continue until December of the same year. Now, without much ado, let us take you through all the specific sites that stand in for Edgewater in the series!

Metro Vancouver, British Columbia

Metro Vancouver aka Greater Vancouver, a metropolitan area with Vancouver as its major urban center, serves as the primary production location for the drama series. In particular, the village of Anmore in Metro Vancouver is used to represent the fictional town of Edgewater in the show. Situated on the southwest corner of mainland British Columbia, Greater Vancouver has hosted the production of many filming projects over the years, including ‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid,’ ‘Deadpool,’ ‘Devil in Ohio,’ and ‘Quantum Leap.’

@yvrshoots little bit of NorCal in Anmore! Anyone know what’s to be filmed here? Didn’t see any signs. pic.twitter.com/Ldt3C6eai5 — 🌙I picnic at midnight✨ (@AlisonBousa) March 21, 2022

Fort Langley, British Columbia

As per reports, the cast and crew members of ‘Fire Country’ also utilize the locales of Fort Langley, a village community in the Township of Langley, to tape the scenes based in the fictional Northern Californian town of Edgewater. Located at the northern edge of the Township of Langley, Fort Langley is home to several sites of interest, such as Fort Langley Community Park, Fort Langley Community Hall, the Fort Langley National Historic Site, and the BC Farm and Equipment Museum.

Squamish, British Columbia

A few portions of ‘Fire Country’ are also seemingly lensed in Squamish, a community and a district municipality in British Columbia. Over the years, many filmmakers have visited Squamish for shooting purposes. Thus, it has served as a prominent filming site for several movies and TV shows. Some of the notable ones are ‘Final Destination,’ ‘Antlers,’ ‘Insomnia,’ ‘Lost in Space,’ and ‘Big Sky.’

Read More: Best Drama Shows on Netflix