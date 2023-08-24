Where Was You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah Filmed?

Based on the 2005 eponymous young adult novel by Fiona Rosenbloom, Netflix’s ‘You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah’ is a comedy-drama movie helmed by Sammi Cohen that stars Sunny Sandler and Samantha Lorraine as Stacy Friedman and Lydia Rodriguez Katz, two best friends who have always dreamed about hosting epic bat mitzvahs. However, their plans begin to unravel when a popular boy steps into their lives and becomes the reason for their friendship tearing apart.

This middle school drama not only threatens Stacy and Lydia’s close-knit friendship but also their rite of passage. The film features several other talented cast members, including Idina Menzel, Jackie Sandler, Adam Sandler, Sadie Sandler, Dylan Hoffman, Dan Bulla, Jackie Hoffman, and Luis Guzmán. Given the backdrops of the protagonists’ residences, neighborhoods, school, and other interesting sites, you are likely to pose the question — where was ‘You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah’ shot? Well, let’s find out all about it together, shall we?

You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah Filming Locations

‘You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah’ was filmed in its entirety in Ontario, specifically in the Greater Toronto Area. As per reports, principal photography for the Adam Sandler starrer commenced in late June 2022 and wrapped up in August of the same year. Now, without much ado, let’s traverse through all the specific locations that make an appearance in the Netflix movie!

Greater Toronto Area, Ontario

Almost all the pivotal sequences for ‘You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah’ were lensed in the Greater Toronto Area, which includes the eponymous city and the regional municipalities of Durham, Halton, Peel, and York. The city of Toronto served as the primary production location for the comedy-drama film. In addition, the town of Oakville in GTA’s Halton Region also features heavily throughout the movie. In mid-July 2022, the production company set up camp in The Beehive Hair Studio at 175 Lakeshore Road East in Oakville and utilized the premise of the store for a day for filming purposes. They even shot some key portions on Lakeshore Road between George and Navy Streets.

The Conservative synagogue, Beth Tzedec Congregation at 1700 Bathurst Street in the large district of York, is another location where most of the important scenes of ‘You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah’ were taped. Rabbi Steve Wernick, Beth Tzedec’s senior rabbi, talked about the shooting process of the comedy film in the synagogue with The Times of Israel in August 2022. He stated, “They filmed in our chapel, in the gym for one of the bat mitzvah party scenes, in the religious school gift shop, the rabbi’s office. They filmed everywhere you film about a bar or bar mitzvah.” Since shooting ran late most Friday nights, it was difficult for the Beth Tzedec staff to properly host any of the cast and crew.

Morning prayers at my friend @Ravbaruch’ synagogue before breakfast together. Beth Tzedec looks more like a film studio than a house of worship as @AdamSandler & @SarahKSilverman are filming there ‘You are SO not invited to my bat mitzvah’. Can’t wait to see it! pic.twitter.com/Lf9nxTP0ys — Richard Marceau (@richardmarceau) July 13, 2022

Another rabbi of the synagogue, Robyn Fryer Bodzin, stated in the same interview that the filming of a movie added a certain something to the entire building. Wernick had a bit more to add, “It was amazing to see the level of detail in each and every shot. And the cast and crew, from Adam Sandler to the security guys, were just terrifically friendly and respectful. It was a great experience.” The director and his team even traveled to other parts of the Greater Toronto Area to shoot the comedy-drama movie against suitable backdrops, including the city of Markham in Ontario’s York Region. Additional portions for ‘You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah’ were also recorded on location in the Port Credit neighborhood of Mississauga.

