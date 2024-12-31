Filip “Philgood” Akesson: Where is Avicii’s Friend Now?

The life of Swedish DJ Tim Bergling, AKA Avicii, had many ups and downs characterized by pioneering musical genius and personal challenges behind the glaring stage lights. As explored in the Netflix documentary ‘Avicii – I’m Tim,’ Bergling was juggling his love for music with a growing sense of anxiety and stress that came from fame, popularity, and constant touring. However, his journey began with an unbridled appreciation for producing electronic music that was melodic, energetic, and soulful, a journey he embarked upon with his friend Filip Akesson. The two forged a musical identity together, labeling themselves ‘Avicii vs. Philgood’ as they took the leap into the DJ industry, keeping pace with each other every step of the way.

Filip Akesson and Tim Bergling Began Their Friendship at School

Filip Akesson and Tim Bergling met each other while attending Östra Real, an upper secondary school in Stockholm, Sweden. The pair had different personalities, with Akesson being the more outgoing and center-of-attention type while Bergling was a lot more shy and reserved. However, their shared love for House music brought them together. They grew very close as friends, opening up to each other about a variety of personal topics and challenges. In the late 2000s, the duo combined their talents and interest in House music to start producing their own music under the moniker ‘Avicii vs. Philgood.’ They would stay up long into the night working on their music while juggling their daily lives. It prompted a new journey for both and changed their lives forever.

Around 2008, Akesson’s draft mix ‘A New Hope,’ which he co-produced with Bergling, went around the blocks and gained traction, particularly on French dance floors. His first single, ‘Record Breakers,’ which was once again co-produced with his friend, was signed off to the Vicious Grooves Australia record label, a leading electro-house music label. Eventually, Akesson decided to take a step away from his collaboration with Bergling, choosing to make a name of his own in the industry. In 2010, he decided to study music by enrolling at the Musicians Institute in Los Angeles, California. The course repeatedly lasted from 2011 to 2012. He also took this time to perform at several clubs and events to step up his own musical skills and emerge as a force of his own.

Filip Akesson Continues to Produce Music While Also Exploring Other Avenues

After taking a brief time off for his music study, Filip Akesson returned to producing music. His days of experimenting and working on new sounds continued in a new guise. However, a series of personal battles sidetracked his progress. He took a break from producing and performing music, instead focusing on discovering himself. In 2016, he began working as a Customer Service Representative & Content Writer at Caliroots in Stockholm, Sweden. A big blow arrived two years later when the producer learned about the tragic passing of his friend and longtime co-producer Tim Bergling on April 20, 2018. The news of the death adversely affected him, adding to his own lion’s share of struggles.

Akesson found it difficult to return to producing music after his friend’s death. In 2020, he enrolled at Troy University, Alabama, for a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration. A year later, he went back to producing music, dedicated to continuing the pursuit in memory of his late friend and honoring their legacy together. Some of his recent work includes remixes of Gretchen Wilson’s ‘Here For The Party’ and Tyler Childs’ ‘Universal Sound.’ He completed his Business Administration course in 2024. In June of the same year, he attended the screening of ‘Avicii – I’m Tim’ at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City, New York. He currently lives in Stockholm, enjoying his time with his friends while working as a Pop Warner coach for under-13 kids at Beckoberga Maniacs.

