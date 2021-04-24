The most boring Oscar season ever is finally coming to an end. Yes, if there was ever a year when I wanted the Oscar season to be over and done with, it is this year. I can’t wait to start afresh and look forward to a new set of exciting films.

I have closely followed the Oscars for over a decade now. Those who follow this website already know that predicting Oscars is what I am excited about the most every year. But the 2020-21 Oscar season, for a variety of reasons, never had me excited. Right from the onset, we had a frontrunner in the form of Nomadland when it first premiered in September 2020. In the months that followed, no movie generated enough attention to challenge the strong frontrunner status of Chloe Zhao-directed film. Don’t get me wrong. Nomadland remains one of my favorite films of 2020. But the lack of a solid challenger meant that we didn’t have any competition. And no competition means no fun.

To be fair, lack of competition wasn’t the topmost reason why the 2020-21 Oscar season was so boring. That credit goes to the Covid-19! The pandemic shut everything up, which meant no awards ceremonies and no drama. More importantly, several high-profile movies postponed their release dates, leaving the Oscar 2020-21 slate pretty thin — and for the most part, unexciting. Many Oscar watchers are pinning their hopes on a Moonlight-vs-La La Land kind of upset, but I don’t think that’s going to happen. Nomadland, due to its zeitgeist theme, is all but guaranteed to win the Best Picture prize.

Outside of the Best Picture race, most of the other categories are also pretty much sewn up. In my opinion, there are only three categories where the final winner is still very much up in the air: Best Actress, Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best Film Editing. With that said, here’s the full list of my final Oscar 2021 winner predictions.

Best Picture

The Father

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

Minari

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Will Win: Nomadland

Could Win: Minari

Should Win: Nomadland

Best Director

Thomas Vinterburg, Another Round

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

David Fincher, Mank

Lee Isaac Chung, Minari

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Will Win: Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Could Win: Lee Isaac Chung, Minari

Should Win: Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Gary Oldman, Mank

Steven Yeun, Minari

Will Win: Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Could Win: Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Should Win: Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Will Win: Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Could Win: Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Should Win: Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman, The Father

Amanda Seyfried, Mank

Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari

Will Win: Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari

Could Win: Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Should Win: Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Leslie Odom, Jr., One Night in Miami

Paul Raci, Sound of Metal

LaKeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah

Will Win: Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Could Win: Paul Raci, Sound of Metal

Should Win: Paul Raci, Sound of Metal

Best Adapted Screenplay

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

The Father

Nomadland

One Night in Miami

The White Tiger

Will Win: The Father

Could Win: Nomadland

Should Win: Nomadland

Best Original Screenplay

Judas and the Black Messiah

Minari

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Will Win: Promising Young Woman

Could Win: The Trial of the Chicago 7

Should Win: Minari

Best Costume Design

Emma

Mank

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mulan

Pinocchio

Will Win: Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Could Win: Emma

Should Win: Mank

Best Original Score

Da 5 Bloods

Mank

Minari

News of the World

Soul

Will Win: Soul

Could Win: Minari

Should Win: Minari

Best Sound



Greyhound

Mank

News of the World

Sound of Metal

Soul

Will Win: Sound of Metal

Could Win: Soul

Should Win: Sound of Metal

Best Production Design

The Father

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

News of the World

Tenet

Will Win: Mank

Could Win: Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Should Win: Tenet

Best Film Editing

The Father

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Will Win: Sound of Metal

Could Win: The Trial of the Chicago 7

Should Win: Sound of Metal

Best Cinematography

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

News of the World

Nomadland

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Will Win: Nomadland

Could Win: The Trial of the Chicago 7

Should Win: Nomadland

Best Visual Effects

Love and Monsters

The Midnight Sky

Mulan

The One and Only Ivan

Tenet

Will Win: Tenet

Could Win: The Midnight Sky

Should Win: Tenet

Best Animated Feature Film

Onward

Over the Moon

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Soul

Wolfwalkers

Will Win: Soul

Could Win: Wolfwalkers

Should Win: Soul

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Emma

Hillbilly Elegy

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

Pinocchio

Will Win: Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Could Win: Mank

Should Win: Hillbilly Elegy

Best Original Song

“Husavik” from Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

“Fight For You” from Judas and the Black Messiah

“lo Sì (Seen)” from The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)

“Speak Now” from One Night in Miami

“Hear My Voice” from The Trial of the Chicago 7

Will Win: “Speak Now” from One Night in Miami

Could Win: “Husavik” from Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

Should Win: “Husavik” from Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

Best Documentary Feature

Collective

Crip Camp

The Mole Agent

My Octopus Teacher

Time

Will Win: My Octopus Teacher

Could Win: Time

Should Win: The Mole Agent

Best International Feature Film

Denmark, Another Round

Hong Kong, Better Days

Romania, Collective

Tunisia, The Man Who Sold His Skin

Bosnia and Herzegovina, Quo Vadis, Aida?

Will Win: Denmark, Another Round

Could Win: Romania, Collective

Should Win: Denmark, Another Round

Best Animated Short Film

Burrow

Genius Loci

If Anything Happens I Love You

Opera

Yes-People

Will Win: If Anything Happens I Love You

Could Win: Burrow

Should Win: If Anything Happens I Love You

Best Live-Action Short Film

Feeling Through

The Letter Room

The Present

Two Distant Strangers

White Eye

Will Win: Two Distant Strangers

Could Win: The Letter Room

Should Win: Two Distant Strangers

Best Documentary Short Subject

Colette

A Concerto Is a Conversation

Do Not Split

Hunger Ward

A Love Song for Latasha

Will Win: A Love Song for Latasha

Could Win: A Concerto Is a Conversation

Should Win: Colette

