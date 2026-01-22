Who Plays Adriana Russo in Finding Her Edge? Everything We Know About Madelyn Keys

‘Finding the Edge’ transports the viewers to the world of competitive ice dancing, centering around a returning prodigy athlete eager to carry her family’s legacy. In the story, Adriana Russo decides to strap back into her ice skates after years away from the sport. As she tries to find her footing back on the ice, she also finds herself juggling complicated family dynamics and a tense love triangle. As a middle child, the ice dancer was used to being overlooked and underappreciated. Therefore, when an injury pushes her back into the spotlight, with her family’s legacy and future riding on her shoulders, it makes for quite the challenge. She’s also competing against her former dance partner and ex-boyfriend, Freddie, who may or may not still hold a special place in her heart. To make matters worse, her connection with her new partner, Brayden Elliot, pulls her in the opposite direction. As the protagonist of the Netflix figure skating show, Adriana Russo, and the actress behind the character remain subjects of significant interest to the fans.

Madelyn Keys Steps Into Her First Lead Role With Adriana Russo

‘Finding the Edge’ sports a cast of talented actors whose interpersonal chemistry breathes air into the dramatic relationships between their characters. As Madelyn Keys takes on the role of the series protagonist, her performance becomes a defining aspect of the series. The 24-year-old Canadian actress has been working in the industry since the early 2010s, making her on-screen debut on the musical TV series ‘Beats in Bites.’ After a short film appearance and a brief stint in modeling, Keys booked her first TV movie in 2020 with the project ‘Prom Killer.’ In the following years, the actress continued to play small or supporting roles in a number of films and TV series, including Lifetime titles like ‘A Mother’s Lie’ and ‘Under the Christmas Tree.’

Fans might also recognize Keys from her work on the 2021 film ‘The Exchange,’ the TV series ‘Three Pines,’ ‘Montréal Girls,’ and the Tubi original film ‘My Husband Hired a Hitman.’ With ‘Finding Her Edge,’ Keys takes on a whole new challenge as she helms the series in the role of the leading lady. In a conversation with Swoon about the project, the actress said, “I’m gonna say that it is a show that a lot of people can get a lot from. Maybe from what you’ve seen so far, you might assume that this is a show exclusively for teen girls. I think there is something for everybody, and I would love it if you tuned in as a family and see what each person can get from the show.”

Madelyn Keys is Also an Award-winning Writer

Madelyn Keys’ love for films and storytelling started at an early age. She has been performing as an artist since the age of 10, and in her high school years, she used to volunteer as an Usher at Canada’s National Arts Center for free tickets. After dipping her toes in acting in the early 2010s, she also started dabbling in modeling in the middle of the decade. Eventually, by the 2020s, Keys began pursuing her passion for screenwriting. She got her first-ever placement at a writing competition in August 2020. She won the second prize at the Layla and Open Screenplay competition for her work ‘Cloudy.’

In 2021, Keys also received an Outstanding Achievement Award at the Tagore International Film Festival as an amateur film script writer for her script ‘Eavesdrop.’ Shortly afterward, the actress and aspiring screenwriter also snagged two back-to-back awards at the Vegas Movie Awards. The titles she earned during that award circuit include Best Short Screenplay and Best Screenwriter. Keys’ work tends to revolve around socially relevant topics, encompassing a wide variety of topics, including, but not limited to, the intersectionality of feminism, LGBTQ+ rights, as well as mental health advocacy. Thus, a promising future seems to be in store for the young creative.

Madelyn Keys is a Travel Enthusiast With an Interest in Music

In the late 2010s, Madelyn Keys undertook a trip across Europe. In 2017, she visited many landmark places across the continents, from Spanish cities like Barcelona and Girona to London and France’s Mont Saint-Michel and the romantic city of Paris. Bits and pieces of her travels were shared with her online followers through her social media channels. Thus, it seems the actress has an interest in traveling the globe and collecting new and exciting experiences. Keys also sports a number of hobbies, including musical interests in the guitar, along with cold sports like snowboarding and sledding. Most of all, she enjoys the company of her pawed friends, such as her beloved pet Porche, and enjoys hanging out with her friends, indulging in the occasional DnD campaign with them.

Madelyn Keys Experienced a Health Scare in 2022

In 2022, actress Madelyn Keys underwent a scary time when a health problem introduced unexpected complications into her life. In 2022, after running the length of an impromptu marathon with her friend, the actress eventually found herself in the ER months later, experiencing mobility issues and excruciating pain. Soon enough, walking became a complicated task, introducing regular usage of a wheelchair into her life. Similarly, she started experiencing heart complications and went on medication for opioids for a while to manage the pain. Through it all, Keys had her friends and family around her for unwavering love and support. In time, with proper diagnosis, medication, and rehabilitation therapy, the actress emerged on the other side of the dark period of her life. In 2024, Keys ran an actual official marathon in celebration of her recovery and to show appreciation for her loved ones.

Madelyn Keys Has Developed a Newfound Love For Figure Skating After Finding Her Edge

‘Finding Her Edge’ brings an exciting new addition to Madelyn Keys’ life and discography. However, it also introduced an unexpected passion into her life. While the actress had always been interested in winter sports, like snowboarding, sledging, and even figure skating, she discovered a previously untapped love for the latter sport after her role as Adriana Russo. She spoke about the same in a conversation with Teen Vogue. Keys shared, “As actors, I think we have a similar understanding and appreciation for the emotional and connection elements of performances (as our figure skater characters), but I cannot fathom doing it all on blades. While I was a huge fan of figure skating before working on this show, I’d never seen it live, and the cameras truly don’t catch how fast the skaters are going while performing their routines.” Since the show, Keys has started following ice dancing much more closely, and plans on cheering for the sport in the upcoming Olympics.

