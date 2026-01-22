Finding Her Edge Ending Explained: Who Does Adriana End Up With: Freddie or Brayden?

Netflix’s coming-of-age romance series ‘Finding Her Edge’ follows the story of Adriana Russo, the middle child in a family of ice skating prodigies and superstars. After two years out of the game, the protagonist finds herself stepping back into the ice rink to compete as an ice dancer in order to preserve the legacy of her family name. However, her old partner and the ex-love of her life, Freddie O’Connell, seems to have moved on in his career with a new partner. Inversely, a global figure skating athlete, Brayden Elliot, has recently found himself in need of a new dancing partner in preparation for the upcoming World competition. Meanwhile, the future of the Russo Rink comes under threat when their star athlete’s future becomes uncertain, sparking friction and feuds within the family. Thus, caught between family drama and an impossible love triangle, Adriana’s future relies on the outcome of a grating competition. SPOILERS AHEAD!

The Russo family, made up of Olympic gold-winning couple Will and Sarah and their three daughters, Elise, Adriana, and Maria, is known for their empire of figure skating talents. However, after the untimely death of the matriarch, the family suffered a huge blow, which compelled the middle daughter to hang up her skates for good. Thus, while her sisters continue to train, with Elise achieving huge success and fame and Maria gearing up toward the same future, Adriana blends into the background, helping her father manage the family skating rink. In the lead-up to the year’s World competition, the Russo Rink anticipates the arrival of multiple skaters to train under Will’s coachship. One of these skaters is Freddie, Adriana’s old ice dance partner and ex-boyfriend. The duo’s relationship ended on a sour note on the heels of Sarah’s death and the end of her daughter’s on-ice career. Since then, Freddie has moved on with his own career, now partnered up with promising talent Riley.

While this brings up some feelings for Adriana, Russo’s rink’s resident choreographer and Sarah’s best friend, Camille, attempts to steer the former skater to return to the ice. As a result, at the welcoming party of the season’s badge, Brayden Elliot, the known bad boy of the figure skating world, shows up at the Russo house. Nonetheless, as his first meeting with Adriana interrupts an important conversation between her and Freddie, the duo inevitably get off on the wrong foot. Nonetheless, the former’s staunch opinion against partnering with Brayden changes the next day when Elise ends up experiencing a brutal fall during her performance. The fall threatens her ability to participate in the World’s competition, taking her off the Russo center stage. This proves to be a particular disaster for Will, who has been trying to hide the rink’s major financial crisis from his oldest and youngest daughter.

Since Adriana knows about the gravity of the situation, she realizes the family desperately needs her to step up and pursue a partnership with Brayden in hopes of securing merit and sponsorships. As a result, she ends up chasing after the cocky skater and convincing him to give their professional team-up a chance. However, this ends up backfiring on her relationship with Elise as the latter suffers through feelings of insecurity and abandonment within the family. The eldest daughter continues to spiral downwards as the PTSD from the fall prevents her from stepping on ice again, which in turn causes a crisis of identity within her. On the other hand, Adriana and Brayden continue to train together for the upcoming qualifiers, which leads them to open up to one another. Nonetheless, their partnership suffers a great blow after a defaming article comes out about the family, with insider information supplied by an unwitting Elise.

Although this creates problems for the duo in their qualifier performance, they ultimately make it to the World’s competition after the leading team is disqualified. Yet, it also creates an awkward situation in which Adriana finds herself competing directly against her former partner, Freddie. On the other hand, an unintentional leak of a fortuitous kiss compels Brayden and her to scheme up a fake PR relationship. As such, when Adriana makes her way to Paris for the World competition, her personal life remains all over the place. Simultaneously, Will considers the very real possibility of shutting down the Russo Rink as unpaid bills continue to pile up and two of his daughters become detached from their passion for the sport. Consequently, the final competition promises to have an instrumental impact on the legacy of the Russo family.

Finding Her Edge: Who Does Adriana End Up With?

As an ice dancer, Adriana’s emotions play a big part in her ice skating career. It’s part of the reason she stepped off the ice after her mother’s death and continued to hold insecurities about her ability to skate without Freddie. Consequently, it’s no surprise that her successful partnership with Brayden also stems from a place of connection. Although both skaters have reason to be in desperate need of partners, there’s a reason that they click so well together. A level of passion exists between them that has a direct influence on their on-ice performance. For the same reason, they gravitate towards each other on the night before the qualifiers, which leads them to make out in a club. As pictures from this night leak over the internet, they’re compelled to craft a fake public relationship to improve their chances of scoring sponsorships and gaining public affection.

However, somewhere in the process of faking their relationship, Brayden begins to fall for Adriana beyond the charade. Inversely, around the same time, things get more complicated between her and Freddie. The two had grown up as childhood best friends who went on to date each other, maintaining romance both on and off the ice. Nonetheless, their partnership came to an end during their development years when Freddie’s last growth spurt compelled the Russos to consider a new partner for their daughter. As a result, he already harbors complicated feelings toward Adriana. Like everyone else, when she and Bryaden come out about their “relationship,” Freddie also buys into its legitimacy. Consequently, old feelings that were never truly buried begin to resurface. This is what leads him to make out with Elise as a result of misplaced frustration.

Eventually, things come to a head between the pair on the night before their flight out to Paris. In the last afternoon practice session, Freddie’s convoluted emotions had become a source of distraction, which resulted in a collision on the ice. In fact, Adriana’s quick thinking saves her ex from breaking his skull on the ice. Naturally, the following night brings on a lot of emotions for the duo, who both manage to walk away from the incident with only minor injuries. The next day, when they attempt to clear the air between them, they end up sharing a kiss. Initially, there’s still some misunderstanding persisting between the duo as Freddie is initially weirded out by the discovery that Adriana had pursued a fake relationship with Bryaden for the sake of the competition. Nevertheless, his partner Riley helps him realize that his problem with the situation likely only stems from a place of jealousy. Ultimately, Freddie and Adriana are able to work through their complications and decide to get back together despite the many challenges that stand in their way.

Do Adriana and Brayden Remain Dance Partners?

If the road leading up to Adriana’s reunion with Freddie was complicated, its aftermath also promises to chart a rocky path. In pursuing a romance with her former dance partner, the skater ends up spelling trouble for her current on-ice partnership. Brayden is a guarded individual from the beginning, who is reluctant to open up to others. As the kid of a politician and a socialite who underwent a nasty public divorce, he’s used to being scrutinized by the media in the worst ways possible. Therefore, the connection that he ends up making with Adriana proves to be incredibly important for him.

For the same reason, when his partner decides to pursue a romance with someone else while maintaining a PR relationship with him, it becomes a source of heartbreak for the young skater. As such, at the end of the World competition, Brayden ends up abandoning Adriana. Naturally, this lands the latter back into a partner-less box, limiting her future in the world of figure skating. Fortunately, Camille comes up with the ideal solution to the problem. The young Russo and Freddie had already been bracing themselves for complications as they started a relationship while being paired with different skaters on ice. Therefore, Camille offers them the possibility of once again reigniting their professional partnership.

Ultimately, this remains the ideal outcome, allowing Adriana and Freddie to safely explore their romance without risking any distractions or complications on the ice. Nonetheless, the route Camille takes to arrive at this solution spells trouble of a different kind. The only reason Riley has no problem dissolving her partnership with Freddie is that the choreographer already has a new partner lined up for her: Bryaden. Therefore, it appears that as the story moves forward, it will bring a new angle to Bryaden and Adriana’s dynamic, pitching them as exes and intense rivals.

What Happens to the Russo Rink? Does Will Save The Rink and His House?

The fate of the Russo Rink remains in constant peril throughout the narrative. A recent drop in sponsorship and the costs of running an ice skating academy have taken a toll on the Russo Rink. Consequently, Will is struggling to make ends meet while also shielding his daughters from the reality of the situation to ensure they’re unburdened by the family’s problems. During this time, Adriana, who manages the rink alongside her father, is the only one privy to the financial crisis. Yet, in the aftermath of Elise’s fall, which puts the future of the Russo name in peril, these problems become more difficult to hide. Ever since Sarah’s death, Will has been stretched too thin, attempting to keep the family legacy going in honor of her memory while balancing his dual role as his daughters’ coach and dad.

Nonetheless, despite his efforts, the Olympic gold-medal winner eventually has to accept defeat. Even after Adriana makes it to the World competition, her stardom simply isn’t fast-paced enough to ensure flourishing finances that would keep up with the mounting bills. For the same reason, after Will has to sell his and Sarah’s gold medals to buy the family’s ticket to Paris, he realizes it might be right to call time of death on the Russo Rink endeavor. To his surprise, a solution arrives from the most unexpected place. Camille, who has been by the Russos’ side since her best friend’s death, has a way to save the Russo house. She sets up a deal between Will and his competitor, Kevin, who agrees to buy the Rink to open his own Voltage Academy. Even though it’s a bittersweet solution, it allows Will the ability to focus on his family and their needs, while hanging up his coach’s hat at least for the time being.

Who Wins at the World Competition?

The World Competition is the biggest professional hurdle that Adriana and her fellow ice skaters take on this season. The gravity of the situation largely contributes to Elise’s frustration with her inability to qualify, and it also becomes the driving motivation for most of the athletes. Adriana and Brayden barely manage to make it to the competition, coming in third place at the qualifiers. However, a space opens up for them after the winning duo gets disqualified for doping. Yet, the complications don’t stop there. The two manage to work on their chemistry and partnership to the point of creating a solid routine for the competition. Yet, Adriana’s chances of arriving in France suffer under the weight of the Russos’ financial struggles.

Fortunately, Will is able to solve that problem, bringing the duo to the World competition. However, now the major problem that exists between them stems from their own strained relationship. Brayden feels betrayed and led on by Adriana after realizing that she plans on pursuing a romance with Freddie. As a result, their interpersonal drama threatens to spill over the ove and sabotage their chances at a win. Yet, in the end, this only ends up fueling their passion further. During the competition, Brayden and Adriana put on a performance of a lifetime and easily snag their win. Even so, the aftermath is far from anything the latter had expected. After winning gold at the competition, Adriana finds herself alone as Brayden cuts ties with her, cementing the end of their partnership.

