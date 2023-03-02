Finnis Davis II: Where is Saudi Taylor and Oscar Roney’s Shooter Now?

Investigation Discovery’s ‘Obsession: Dark Desires: Garden of Evil’ narrates how Finnis Davis II got obsessed with a single mother in Fort Worth, Texas, in the early 2010s and continued to harass her in various ways. As she ignored all his advances and started to see other people, Davis got jealous and it culminated in a tragic incident involving several individuals. If you are interested to know more about the case, including Davis’ current whereabouts, we have your back. Let’s begin then, shall we?

Who is Finnis Davis II?

Finnis Davis II owned a landscaping business in Fort Worth in Tarrant County, Texas. He met Saudi Taylor in a local bar and offered to buy her and her friends a drink. He took a liking to Saudi and tried to persuade her to take his business card and number. He even offered to do her lawn, but she politely turned down the offer, stating she already had someone taking care of it. Davis went on cajoling her to take his contact until he finally wore her down and made her take it.

According to the show, Saudi’s regular gardener suffered from a freak accident in the following weeks and had to be admitted to the hospital. With him not being able to tend her lawn for weeks, she started to freak out since the city officers periodically visited their neighborhoods. She did not want to pay a heft fine because of her unruly lawn and contacted Davis when she happened to find his card in her purse. Saudi recounted how Davis did a fine job but started asking her out every day.

Over the next few weeks, Saudi and Davis became friends as he regularly started coming over to tend her lawns. While seeming friendly and jolly, he was very persuasive and kept on asking her out until she finally agreed to go out for drinks with him around two months later. However, Saudi recounted how she felt uncomfortable the moment she entered the bar, alleging his eyes never seemed to leave her alone. During the drive home, she explained to Davis she was not looking for a relationship and thought he seemed to understand.

However, Davis kept bombarding her with texts for the next few weeks until she was tired and called him, asking him to stop. Saudi recounted how he acted defensively, making it seem to her to be the wrong person for not reciprocating the same feelings. As she started ignoring him, he left a bottle of wine at her doorstep or drove by her home at night. When Saudi tried to talk to her co-workers about it, they laughed it off and asked her not to take it too seriously.

However, the consensus changed when Davis left a note on her car, and her friends and colleagues urged Saudi to notify the police. But the authorities could not help her much, and neither she could take out a restraining order since Davis did not invade her home or physically harm or abuse her in any form. She had stopped employing him as her gardener and tried to stop all modes of communication with him.