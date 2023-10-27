Where to Stream Five Nights at Freddy’s? VOD and Paramount+ Options Explored

Based on the eponymous video game created by Scott Cawthon, ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ is a horror mystery movie that revolves around a new security guard at an abandoned entertainment center who is chased by four animatronic mascots after midnight. Helmed by Emma Tammi, the film features impressive performances from a group of talented actors, including Josh Hutcherson, Elizabeth Lail, Piper Rubio, Mary Stuart Masterson, and Matthew Lillard. Taking slashers to a different level, this movie is likely to spark intrigue in fans of the genre. So, if you wish to learn more about it, including where you can watch it, we have gathered all the necessary details!

What is Five Nights at Freddy’s About?

The plot focuses on a troubled young man named Mike who is haunted by the disappearance of his younger brother while he takes care of his 10-year-old sister Abby. In order to support himself and Abby, Mike agrees to work as a night-shift security guard at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizzeria. Sooner rather than later, he finds out that the abandoned theme restaurant is not as lifeless as it seems. With four animatronic mascots — Freddy Fazbear, Bonnie, Chica, and Foxy — on his tail, Mike must run for his life. Now that your interest has peaked, here are all the ways you can watch the movie yourself!

Is Five Nights at Freddy’s on Netflix?

No, Netflix doesn’t house ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ in its expansive content library. Fortunately, the streaming giant more than makes up for its absence by giving you access to some excellent alternatives, such as ‘Killer Book Club.’

Is Five Nights at Freddy’s on Hulu?

Hulu subscribers might be disappointed with the fact that ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ is not included in the platform’s vast collection of movies and TV shows. However, you have the option to turn to similar thriller movies on the streamer, including ‘The Hug,’ ‘Pooka!,’ and ‘Spiral.’

Is Five Nights at Freddy’s on Amazon Prime?

No, ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ is not a part of Amazon Prime Video’s extensive catalog. But you can check out some excellent alternatives using your subscription, such as ‘Child’s Play‘ and ‘Terrifier 2.’

Is Five Nights at Freddy’s on HBO Max?

HBO Max subscribers will need to look for ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ on other platforms as it is not available on the streamer. Alternatively, you can make the most of your subscription by tuning into similar horror films on HBO Max. You are likely to enjoy watching ‘Friday the 13th‘ and ‘You’re Next.’

Where to Watch Five Nights at Freddy’s Online?

‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ has been released in theaters, but you can also stream the horror thriller movie on Peacock. But if you wish to get a more immersive viewing experience, you are more than welcome to check show timings and book tickets on the movie’s official website and Fandango.

