As the cold war intensifies in the aftermath of the solar storm, NASA has to double its efforts to rejuvenate the supplies for the Jamestown base. Episode 2 of the second season of ‘For All Mankind’ brings to light the characters’ inner struggles emanating from past happenings. Margo is also reminded of her past acquaintances as she navigates through the demands of the political and military top brass. The next episode will perhaps reveal a lot about the changing political landscape and how the Cold War affects the space race. If you are curious about the upcoming episode, we have got your back!

For All Mankind Season 2 Episode 3 Release Date

‘For All Mankind’ season 2 episode 3 is slated to release on March 5, 2021, at 3 am ET on Apple TV+. New episodes are scheduled to release every Friday.

Where to Watch For All Mankind Season 2 Episode 3 Online?

You can watch ‘For All Mankind’ season 2 episode 3 by tuning into the Apple TV+ website or the app. The subscription costs $4.99 per month after a seven-day free trial. Unfortunately, the episode will not be available on any other streaming platform for now.

For All Mankind Season 2 Episode 3 Spoilers

Preparations for militarizing the new space shuttle, Pathfinder, are in full swing. Margo disapproves of the developments but cannot register her dissent since the Pentagon is heavily involved in the program. Political upheaval in Panama points to the accelerating Cold War. Episode 3, titled ‘Rules of Engagement,’ will perhaps deal with this situation and how it affects the space race — especially in the lunar environment.

Moreover, Molly’s program of mapping the Southern Ridge for lithium deposits is frozen because she is back on Earth. The Southern Ridge stands exposed to Soviet infiltration, and the next episode might explore this possibility further. Maybe, the arms race will be conducted on lunar soil. Gordo and Danielle’s induction into the crew of Jamestown might take the narrative further.

Moreover, it remains to be seen how Gordo battles his reluctance and stabilizes his mental state to prepare for the space flight. His broken relationship with Tracy can play a major part in the developments of the upcoming episode. Will Aleida come back in Margo’s life? How does Ed’s decision of selecting Danielle and Gordo affect his relationship with other astronauts? Maybe we will have the answers as the space race continues further.

For All Mankind Season 2 Episode 2 Recap

Ellen travels back to Earth with Molly and Wubbo. It is revealed that Wubbo will not be able to recover from the effects of the radiation. The solar storm damages certain equipment in the Jamestown base, which needs to be replaced. Margo tries to negotiate the next Sea Dragon launch but is apprehensive of the red-tapism entailing from the Pentagon’s involvement. The American government comes with a proposal to alleviate the developments of the Cold War in the face of mounting criticism from the opposition. Danielle, Gordo, and Ed meet in a bar where Danielle expresses her interest in going back to space.

Ellen assumes her new post as the Deputy Administrator at NASA. Meanwhile, Gordo reunites with his family as his son Danny is back from Naval school. Tracy and Gordo share some light moments, but all doesn’t seem well with him. Molly tries to assuage Ed’s apprehension about her being exposed to the radiation. She desperately tries to hold her ground in the light of an infirmness resulting from her misadventure.

When Wubbo tells her that he is leaving the program, Molly is infuriated at the lack of his conviction. Gordo is unable to accept his past and breaks down in a moment of anxiety. Ed supports him and tells Gordo that he should leave his past behind. The next day, in a briefing with the astronauts, Ed declares Danielle and Gordo as the candidates for the next space flight to the Jamestown base.

