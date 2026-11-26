In the aftermath of Toos van der Valk’s release from her kidnappers in December 1982, an extensive investigation was launched. Several people were arrested in connection with the case, but the three main perpetrators identified over the years were Franco Cat-Berro, Giuseppe Ravelli, and Giancarlo Tomei. They were brought to trial on the basis of the evidence gathered by investigators, as well as their own confessions during questioning. Netflix’s ‘Toos: The Van der Valk Kidnapping’ (originally titled ‘Toos: De van der Valk ontvoering’) offers a fictionalized recreation of the events, presenting a detailed timeline of the ordeal from the perspective of the Van der Valk family.

Franco Cat-Berro, Giuseppe Ravelli, and Giancarlo Tomei Were Arrested Within a Month of the Kidnapping

Franco Cat-Berro, Giuseppe Ravelli, and Giancarlo Tomei were among several individuals linked to the kidnapping of Toos van der Valk. News reports and court records described them as members of an Italian gang that was primarily involved in alleged bank robberies. In 1972, Franco Cat-Berro was reportedly arrested in connection with an alleged armed robbery. According to reports, he later escaped from an Italian prison and fled to Konstanz, Germany, where he was arrested by German police in 1980 before reportedly being extradited to Italy.

According to reports, prosecutors in some of Cat-Berro’s cases accused him of theft, robbery, and attempted murder in Italy and Austria, although details surrounding these allegations remain limited. There is no clear information suggesting that he was ever convicted of these particular charges. Toos was abducted from her home on the night of November 26–27, 1982, and remained in captivity until her release on December 17, 1982. In his subsequent interviews with the police, Tomei admitted that he had handled the ransom negotiations with the family. He also acknowledged threatening Joep van den Nieuwenhuyzen, Toos’ son-in-law, when an attempted ransom exchange fell through.

After her release, Toos helped the police identify the apartment in Belgium where she had been held captive. Investigators subsequently arrested Cat-Berro and two other associates at the property. Ravelli was also arrested in Belgium by January 1983, while Tomei was taken into custody in Konstanz, Germany, shortly after Toos was freed. Cat-Berro denied being one of the kidnappers, claiming that he had acted only as an intermediary. However, he admitted that he and Ravelli had released Toos near Eindhoven. Ravelli, meanwhile, acknowledged having devised the plan. According to reports, during his preliminary investigation, he said he had organized the kidnapping from Den Bosch and Brussels and carried it out with three other men, whose identities he did not disclose. During his trial, Tomei claimed that he allegedly had been threatened and forced into cooperating with the others.

Franco Cat-Berro, Giuseppe Ravelli, and Giancarlo Tomei Were Handed Down Long Sentences For Their Crime

In 1983, Cat-Berro was charged with kidnapping, unlawful deprivation of liberty, extortion, and making threats. A Dutch court sentenced him to 12 years in prison. According to reports, in 1986, he was among three inmates who escaped from Scheveningen Prison. There have been few, if any, further reports about him since then. Ravelli was found guilty of kidnapping and extortion and also received a 12-year prison sentence. Prosecutors described him as the main suspect in the case. Tomei, meanwhile, was convicted of extortion and threatening to kill Toos’ son-in-law, Joep van den Nieuwenhuyzen. He was sentenced to eight years in prison. All three men have maintained a low public profile since their convictions.

Read More: Christopher Huggins and Robert Ortiz: Where Are the Kidnappers Now?